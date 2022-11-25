Top 16 things to do this weekend

Say hello to a season of holiday entertainment, starting with “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” at 7 p.m. Friday in Overture Hall. This touring company presents a contemporary dance spectacle that combines hip-hop and Tchaikovksy’s music. Tickets are $35 to $70 at the Overture Center for the Arts box office, 201 State St., online at overture.org or by phone at 608-258-4141, hiphopnutcracker.com.

And find great gift bargains with Overture’s Black Friday ticket sale through midnight Monday, with discounts on dozens of shows, including local talent and nationally touring productions, overture.org/tickets-events/black-friday.

Bid a fond farewell to the Truly Remarkable Loon, who at least says he’s retiring. Loon, the beloved longtime Madison comedy-juggler, will perform his final three shows at the free Kids in the Rotunda at the Overture Center at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday. Wear purple (Loon’s signature color) and watch out for flying stuffed slingshot monkeys. On Saturday, return to Kids in the Rotunda at 9:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. for a performance by the rollicking Madison-based Klezmer group Yid Vicious. It’s free, overture.org/engage/kids-in-the-rotunda.

More great picks for your weekend:

Wisconsin Baroque Ensemble: Playing on period instruments from original notation, this group brings baroque chamber music alive at 7:30 p.m. Friday at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1833 Regent St. Tickets are $20 at the door, students $10, masks encouraged, wisconsinbaroque.org.

Madison Downtown Holiday Open House: Madison’s Central Business Improvement District hosts a special weekend of sales, fun and holiday lights at locations along State Street and Capitol Square from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with live music at the top of State Street from 1 to 3 p.m., a Family Photo Op at Lisa Link Peace Park and Holiday Trolley rides from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, visitdowntownmadison.com/events/holiday-open-house.

Shine On Madison: Stick around for holiday light displays through Jan. 13 in Downtown Madison, free, visitdowntownmadison.com.

And Shop Local all (long) weekend long with Plaid Friday, Business Saturday, Artist Sunday, Local Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday. Details are at danebuylocal.com.

Tree Lighting at The Edgewater: Tree lighting, entertainment by David Landau, Central Midwest Ballet and a visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus. Friday, with all-ages activities starting at 2 p.m. and tree lighting at 6 p.m. The Edgewater hotel, 1001 Wisconsin Place, theedgewater.com. Free.

Sun Prairie Santa Saturday and Fire Truck Parade: All-day festivities in Downtown Sun Prairie on Saturday, with a street performance by Fusion Dance Academy, fire truck parade at 6 p.m., plus a tree lighting by Santa. Free. Full schedule is at facebook.com/DowntownSunPrairie.

Holiday Market: Works by local artists are on exhibit and for sale at River Arts on Water at 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac, part of the nonprofit River Arts Inc. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and Saturday, plus 9 a.m. 6 p.m. Friday through Dec. 24. Items also available online, riverartsinc.org.

Holiday Pop-up Shop: Agrace Grief Support Center hosts this pop-up thrift boutique fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday at 1922 S. Stoughton Road, agrace.org/thriftstore.

Wisconsin Historical Museum — Museum Store Sunday: Take a final tour of the “People of the Woodlands” exhibit, do crafts and shop for holiday gifts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Wisconsin Historical Museum, 30 N. Carroll St., free, historicalmuseum.wisconsinhistory.org.

Holiday Craftacular: Find indie crafts, food vendors, a glitter workshop and more at Garver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, free, garverevents.com/public-events.

Zoo Lights: Vilas Zoo hosts walk-through light displays, unlimited carousel rides and visits with Santa through Dec. 23, with adult beverages for purchase. Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 30, plus Dec. 19-23 and 26-30 at Vilas Zoo, 702 S. Randall Ave. Entrance times from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Timed-entry tickets at henryvilaszoo.gov/home/lights are $10, four-pack is $35, children age 3 and under free.

Holiday Fantasy in Lights: Drive through Olin Park to see dozens of light displays brought to the community by the Electric Group, from dusk till dawn nightly through Jan. 1 at Olin Park, 1156 Olin-Turville Court, free, donations appreciated, fantasyinlights.com.