"Tina – The Tina Turner Musical" is coming to Madison next year — a fact made all the more poignant for Turner fans who learned Wednesday that the music superstar has died at age 83.

Turner died Tuesday, after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, her manager reported.

The Broadway tour of the musical "TINA – The Tina Turner Musical" is scheduled as part of the 2023-24 Broadway season at Overture Center for the Arts. The show, billed as "the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll," will be performed in Overture Hall June 11-16, 2024.

Turner, winner of 12 Grammy Awards, is counted as one of the world's best-selling artists of all time. "TINA – The Tina Turner Musical" was written by the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by Phyllida Lloyd.

