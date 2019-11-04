Cher, who made news in Madison last month after she offered to pay for the legal expenses of a West High School security guard fired for using the n-word, is making Madison a stop on her upcoming tour.
Cher will play the Kohl Center April 9 and the Resch Center in Green Bay on April 13. Tickets, which start at $39.95, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Alliant Energy box office or through Ticketmaster.com.
On the North American run of her tour Cher has sold 540,000 tickets, according to press materials.
Cher will offer her fan club members access to tickets with a presale starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The "Here We Go Again" tour began September 2018 in conjunction with the release of her Warner Bros. “Dancing Queen” album which landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts.
Cher recently performed in Europe for the first time in 15 years. A British newspaper said in a review that Cher was backed by a seven-piece band and ten dancers.
Nile Rodgers is a multiple Grammy-winning composer, producer, arranger and guitarist and co-founder of CHIC. Rodgers pioneered a musical language that generated chart-topping hits like “Le Freak,” the biggest selling single in the history of Atlantic Records, and sparked the advent of hip-hop with “Good Times.”
Cher will perform on the season finale of Dancing With The Stars on Nov. 25.