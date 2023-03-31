There’s nothing to do in Madison this weekend — April fools!

Actually, there’s plenty, as always — including a free International Festival expanded to two days this year, plus dance, theater, music and cultural offerings galore. Say farewell to March and hello to April by enjoying some of these local, live events.

“Ballet Beyond”: Madison Ballet presents its 41st season finale in two programs at the MYArts Center Starlight Theater, 1055 E. Mifflin St. Evening performances of “Ballet Beyond” ($14 to $50) spotlight the work of former members of the New York City Ballet and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, plus choreography by Madison Ballet artistic director Ja’ Malik, 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and April 7-8. Family-friendly, 45-minute matinees, titled “Ballet Beyond: Family Series,” ($18) are at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, plus April 8-9. Purchase tickets at the Overture Center box office, 201 State St., at 608-258-4141, or madisonballet.org.

The Second City: The famed comedy troupe performs the naughty “Second City Swipes Right: An Incomplete Guide to the Ultimate Date Night” at 7 p.m. Friday, Capitol Theater, Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St. Tickets are $30 to $50 at the Overture box office, 608-258-4141 or overture.org.

Karla Bonoff: The acclaimed singer-songwriter performs at the Stoughton Opera House, 381 E. Main St., Stoughton, at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets $35 in person or streaming. stoughtonoperahouse.com

2023 Line Breaks Hip Hop Theater Festival: Performances by UW-Madison First Wave scholars, guest artists and more at Shannon Hall, Union Theater, Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St. Two different shows from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, plus pre-show reception from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, post-show reception from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Free, but registration is required at omai.wisc.edu/line-breaks-festival.

Artist reception: “Centre”: Closing reception for “Centre” artworks by resident artist Audifax, 8 to 11 p.m. Friday. Garver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green. Free. audifaxart.com

“Escape from Happiness”: Mercury Players Theatre presents the “ferociously” dark comedy about an idiosyncratic family in a crime-infested neighborhood through April 8 at the Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St. 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday and April 8. $15 to $20. bartelltheatre.org

4th annual Flight of Lights: Drive through the free light display glowing on International Lane at Dane County Regional Airport, from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. nightly through April 16. Enter International Lane from Packers Avenue or Anderson Street. flightoflights.com

International Festival: Free annual celebration of Madison’s cultural diversity featuring dozens of music and dance performances, international market and (Saturday only) café featuring food from around the world. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Overture Center, 201 State St. Free admission. See complete performance schedule at www.overture.org/engage/international-festival.

The Spring Crafty Fair: Indie artists show and sell their works at this annual event, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Goodman Community Center, Ironworks Building, 149 Waubesa St. Free admission. goodmancenter.org

Easter Concert: Gospel and African music and dance performed by Prisca, TST dancers and Julia Schrameck. 3 p.m. Saturday, Oakwood Village-University Woods Center for Arts & Education, 6205 Mineral Point Road. Free, but registration is required at eventbrite.com/e/free-easter-concert-tickets-559390440867.

“The Beat Goes On”: Lisa McClowry stars as Cher in the Broadway-style stage show featuring eight costume changes, video projection and full band. Mimicking the pop star’s walk, talk and mannerisms, watching McClowry “is like having the real Cher strut her stuff.” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Middleton Performing Arts Center, 2100 Bristol St. (entrance and parking on north side of Middleton High School). Tickets $45 for adults, $10 for students under 19, at friendspac.org or by calling 608-886-3103 or at the door.

Polish Heritage Club Spring Festival: Hear Polish music, lunch on pierogi, kielbasa and traditional Polish hunter stew, or purchase traditional Polish foods such as pączki, poppy seed rolls and Polish breads. Amber jewelry, Bolesławiec pottery, colorful Easter eggs, head wreaths and imported Polish goods also for sale. Food take-out available. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Immaculate Heart of Mary School, 4913 Schofield St., Monona. www.phcwi-madison.org

Sean Kleve: Concert on harpsichord and marimba, part of Sunday Afternoon Live at the Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Ave. In-person and livestream concert at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Free, but registration is required at chazen.wisc.edu/events/sunday-afternoon-live-sean-kleve.

Oakwood Chamber Players: Performance at 2 p.m. Sunday of works by Mel Bonis, Michael Haydn, W.A. Mozart and Richard Strauss. Arts and Literature Lab, 111 S. Livingston St. $20 to $25. artlitlab.org/events/oakwood-chamber-players-3

Stephane Wrembel Band: Jazz guitarist Stephane Wrembel performs music in the style of Django Rreinhardt, 7 p.m. Sunday, Café Coda, 1224 Williamson St. $20 to $25. cafecoda.club

YAMATO the Drummers of Japan: The highly trained musicians of the Japanese Taiko drumming group Yamato perform joyously at 7 p.m. Sunday in Overture Hall, Overture Center, 201 State St. Tickets $25 to $60 at the Overture box office, or for an additional fee at 608-258-4141 or overture.org.