Theater review: American Players Theatre’s ‘Rough Crossing’ is a breezy voyage of farcical charms

“Rough Crossing” isn’t notably one of Stoppard’s most beloved works, but Brown brings a lot of care to the show’s conceit. The simple romance-centered plot about the making of a not-so-simple play doesn’t chart unfounded territory, but Stoppard’s comedy and buoyant wit gives actors plenty of maritime mayhem to dive into.

Ridge realizes Turai’s wry demeanor exceptionally well, and James as the ever-glutted Gal brings an impressive demonstration of Stoppard’s written jest. Gal is constantly eating, whether it's chomping into a sandwich in one scene or picking at a smorgasbord of ambrosian meats in another. Gal even runs offstage to a lifeboat with a multi-tiered platter of confections for the road later in the show’s second act. Gal makes most of these moments and then some.

David Daniel as the bumbling cabin steward Dvornichek is an easy treat. A recurring gag concerning Dvornichek mistakenly throwing Turai’s ordered cognac down the hatch could grow tiresome under less capable hands, but manages to delight every time; Daniel’s physical comedy just soars.

But it’s Natasha and Ivor’s love-hate relationship that gleams brightest in Brown’s production. There’s a playful chemistry between the actors and they play off one another with exceptional ease.