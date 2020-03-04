The Week Ahead: 2020 Wisconsin Film Festival, Wilco and ‘Expecting Isabel’

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4
Opening credits
Film fans, get ready. Tickets for the 2020 Wisconsin Film Festival go on sale at 11 a.m. Saturday. The schedule comes out Thursday, but get a headstart at “First Look at the Fest” at 7 p.m. Wednesday at AMC Madison 6, 430 N. Midvale Blvd. Nosh on appetizers, sip on drinks, watch a festival trailer featuring a bunch of this year’s films, and get the chance to buy your tickets before anybody else. Event tickets are $40 ($50 at the door).
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4
Infectious knowledge
Two infectious disease researchers take the stage at The Venue on Winnebago, 2262 Winnebago St., at 7 p.m. Wednesday for the next installment of Science on Tap, the free monthly science-in-bars event. As coronavirus COVID-19 makes headlines, Shelby and Dave O’Connor of UW’s AIDS Vaccine Research Lab will explain how scientists learn about infectious diseases and how they balance their work with their own marriage and parenting. Carry-in and delivery food is welcome.
FRIDAY, MARCH 6-SUNDAY, MARCH 8
Symphonic miracles
Guest conductor Kenneth Woods makes his Madison Symphony Orchestra debut this weekend with a program that includes Haydn’s Symphony No. 96, nicknamed “The Miracle” after a story about audiences dodging a falling chandelier. Violinist Blake Pouliot wil play Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in E minor, and the concert ends with Strauss’ “Ein Heldenleben,” a heroic tone poem. Performance times in Overture Hall at 201 State St. are Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, MARCH 6-SATURDAY, MARCH 21
Maybe baby
Pragmatic Miranda is skeptical when her artist husband Nick first suggests having a baby. When things don’t go as planned, they find themselves navigating infertility treatments and an adoption roller coaster on the way to parenthood. Kathie Rasmussen Women's Theatre presents Lisa Loomer’s 1998 play “Expecting Isabel” the next three weekends. Tickets cost $15-$20 at The Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin Ave.
FRIDAY, MARCH 6
Serious baggage
Syrian-born artist Mohamed Hafez recreated war torn scenes inside of suitcases for his multimedia exhibit “UNPACKED: Refugee Baggage,” which pairs the displays with the refugee interviews that inspired each piece. Hafez will discuss the project at a free public keynote Friday at 4 p.m. at Nancy Nicholas Hall, 1300 Linden Drive. The event will be followed by a reception and tour of the exhibit, which is on display through March 15 at the Lynn Mecklenburg Textile Gallery.
MONDAY, MARCH 9
Wilco will love you baby
They’ve played almost everywhere else in town, including across the street at Breese Stevens Field in 2016, but Jeff Tweedy and Wilco mark their first trip to The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. at 7:30 p.m. Monday, with Kaci & Clayton opening. Wilco will play songs off the new album “Ode to Joy,” a collection of breezy tunes for troubled times. Tickets are $52.50.