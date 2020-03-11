The Week Ahead: ‘Wicked’, LunaFest and Femmes Ferment Fest

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11 - MARCH 29
Back in the bubble
“Wicked,” Stephen Schwartz’s musical blockbuster about the witches of Oz, opened on Broadway almost 17 years ago. It’s a perennial hit with Madison audiences, which explains why the tour has come to town three times in the last 10 years. Fourth time’s a charm, as Talia Suskauer and Allison Bailey step into the sparkly shoes of Elphaba and Glinda respectively. Tickets range from $72.25-$189.25 (before fees) at Overture Center, 201 State St. There’s also a lottery two and a half hours before each performance; cash-only, $25 tickets, limit two per person.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11
Women behind the camera
With the Oscars again failing to recognize female filmmakers, festivals like LunaFest are more important than ever to showcase the work of women directors. The festival features six short films directed by women, and will screen at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Marcus Point, 7825 Big Sky Drive. Tickets are $20, and the screening is a fundraiser for Zonta Club of Madison, which supports the empowerment of women worldwide.
THURSDAY, MARCH 12
Something in the water
PFAS has been on lots of Madison minds — and lots of local meeting agendas — since contamination from the “forever chemical” was found at Truax Field and in Starkweather Creek. At 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at Warner Park Community Recreation Center, 1625 Northport Drive, the local chapter of the Sierra Club teams up with several other organizations to host a free screening of 2019 docudrama “Dark Waters,” in which Mark Ruffalo plays Rob Billott, the attorney who discovered and put an end to DuPont’s systematic cover-up of this chemical’s threat. The event will include a light dinner, and the screening will be followed by a panel discussion about PFAS and the proposal to bring F-35 jets to Truax Field. Space is limited; RSVP online.
SATURDAY, MARCH 14
Strong women, strong brews
Brewers, kombucha makers, cider producers and winemakers are celebrating the joys of fermentation Saturday at Bos Meadery, 849 E. Washington Ave. Meet the women behind the American Wine Project, Giant Jones Brewing, NessAlla Kombucha and Brix Cider, among others, from 1-4 p.m. at Femmes Ferment Fest. Tickets cost $30 for early entry at noon (limited to 50 attendees) including a shandy-making session and extra drink tickets. Standard entry at 1 p.m. costs $25. Both include a commemorative glass. Additional drink tickets will be available for purchase for $3 a ticket; bring cash for food from Roots Chocolates and Noosh.
SUNDAY, MARCH 15
The riding’s on the wall
Make the most of this almost-spring weather with a free Sunday afternoon bike tour of Madison murals, led by nonprofit Madison Bikes. Meet at 12:30 p.m. at Ian’s Pizza inside Garver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green, where each rider will get a coupon for a free slice, and finish at Working Draft Beer Company, 1129 E. Wilson St., at 3 p.m. The 12-14 mile ride will include lots of stops, and no one will be left behind due to speed or bike issues. Bring a bike, lock and cash for post-ride activities.