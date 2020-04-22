The Week Ahead: Virtual movie chat, dog training webinars and yoga at home

Yoga at home has always felt aspirational. I have a mat, a foam block and a two foot-by-six foot patch of rug where I can downward face my dog, but in Times Before, I struggled to focus. With my usual studios — Perennial Yoga at Garver Feed Mill and Insight Counseling and Wellness on Atwood Avenue — closed for in-person classes, I’ve cobbled together a daily practice through sites like DoYogaWithMe and CorePower Yoga on Demand. Check out donation-based Zoom classes with Aubree Saia (facebook.com/aumaubree), sign up for a restorative vinyasa flow with Jeanne at Insight, or cue up one of Perennial’s live YouTube streams (I recommend Carla’s very popular beginners’ flow). Take some time to breathe.

Teen superhero drama

“I Am Not Okay With This,” the Netflix series, accomplishes the difficult task of putting viewers through the awkward encounters and emotional terrorism of high school. But add to that the painful confusion of seeing that world as a young woman (Syd Novak, played brilliantly by Sophia Lillis) trying to deal with her father’s suicide while coming to terms with uncontrollable and unpredictable supernatural powers that prey on her darkest thoughts. Teen dramas and comic book superheroes aren’t usually my thing, but I breezed through IANOWT’s seven 20-minute episodes in less than a week, wincing and laughing and grinning at every one. The music, composed by Blur guitarist Graham Coxon, is fantastic.