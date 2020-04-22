The Week Ahead: Virtual movie chat, dog training webinars and yoga at home

‘You know what’s cool? A billion dollars.’
I had a great time hosting a virtual Cap Times Classic Movie Chat for “The Matrix” a couple of weeks ago, so we decided to do it again this Wednesdsay, April 22. (It’s a lot easier to do these online than to have to book a movie theater.) This time, we’re going to talk about David FIncher’s “The Social Network.” Register at the link, watch the movie if you haven’t, and then join us on Zoom!
— Rob Thomas, features editor and movie critic
Exhale on another sigh
Yoga at home has always felt aspirational. I have a mat, a foam block and a two foot-by-six foot patch of rug where I can downward face my dog, but in Times Before, I struggled to focus. With my usual studios — Perennial Yoga at Garver Feed Mill and Insight Counseling and Wellness on Atwood Avenue — closed for in-person classes, I’ve cobbled together a daily practice through sites like DoYogaWithMe and CorePower Yoga on Demand. Check out donation-based Zoom classes with Aubree Saia (facebook.com/aumaubree), sign up for a restorative vinyasa flow with Jeanne at Insight, or cue up one of Perennial’s live YouTube streams (I recommend Carla’s very popular beginners’ flow). Take some time to breathe.
— Lindsay Christians, food editor and arts writer
Teen superhero drama
“I Am Not Okay With This,” the Netflix series, accomplishes the difficult task of putting viewers through the awkward encounters and emotional terrorism of high school. But add to that the painful confusion of seeing that world as a young woman (Syd Novak, played brilliantly by Sophia Lillis) trying to deal with her father’s suicide while coming to terms with uncontrollable and unpredictable supernatural powers that prey on her darkest thoughts. Teen dramas and comic book superheroes aren’t usually my thing, but I breezed through IANOWT’s seven 20-minute episodes in less than a week, wincing and laughing and grinning at every one. The music, composed by Blur guitarist Graham Coxon, is fantastic.
— Jason Joyce, city editor
Post it
Take a break from all the screens and write notes to your friends and family via snail mail. It’s lovely to video chat with your favorite people, but nothing beats a handwritten card — especially when it’s an unexpected surprise. I’ve been mailing out quirky postcards in the hopes of brightening spirits. Just remember to wash your hands after touching the mailbox!
— Abigail Becker, city reporter
That’s so fetch
Our eight-month old puppy Zoe is thrilled that we’re around all the time lately, but occasionally she can find us a little boring. That’s when things start getting chewed up. Thankfully, the local dog training service Dog’s Best Friend has started posting live webinars on Zoom to make quarantine more fun for both pets and dogs. For $20, we learned a few tricks and games to play around the house. Maybe if I get really bored, Zoe can teach me the “Find It!” game.
— Rob Thomas, features editor and movie critic
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!