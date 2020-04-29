The Week Ahead: Virtual Cap Times Talk, “Mrs. America” and breakfast cereal mashups

2020 vision
The Spring Election was three weeks ago, but the debates about its lessons are still raging and we all want to know what it all means for the November election. We will virtually bring together two outstanding sources to talk about that with opinion editor Jessie Opoien in a webinar at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29. Joining her in this virtual Cap Times Talk will be Washington Post political reporter David Weigel and UW-Madison political science professor and pollster Barry Burden. We will record the discussion and make it available on captimes.com on Thursday, April 30, but Cap Times members will be able to see it live and pose questions to Burden and Weigel during the talk. More information about Cap Times membership is available at membership.captimes.com.
— Chris Murphy, managing editor
Drive-through gallery
Get out of the house and expand your cultural horizons without compromising social distancing standards! Garver Feed Mill is hosting “Outside Looking In: A Drive-Thru Exhibition” through May 31. All artwork can be viewed from a car or bike. Garver is collecting donations via GoFundMe to pay the artists for their time and materials and to establish a relief fund for Madison area artists.
— Ruthie Hauge, visual journalist
You’ve come a long way, baby
One of the best shows on streaming I’ve watched during the last few weeks is the Hulu limited series “Mrs. America,” which premieres a new episode each Wednesday. The series looks at the struggle over the Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s, pitting feminists like Gloria Steinem (Rose Byrne) and Bella Abzug (Margo Martindale) against conservatives led by Phyllis Schlafly (Cate Blanchett). You can’t beat that cast, and the show is fast-moving, enormously entertaining and smart about showing the roots of our current polarized politics.
— Rob Thomas, features editor
Serial cereal eater
If you’re like me, maybe you have a few kinds of cereal in the pantry. But the boxes are getting lighter and, frankly, you’re a bit bored of the individual types of cereal. And there’s no way you’re going to go to the grocery store before you absolutely have to because there’s a pandemic going on. Don’t despair! Here’s where your pent up creativity can really shine. Mix and match your cereal options for new creations. Try a foundation of Cheerios with a perimeter of Cap’n Crunch with those Crunch Berries (a personal favorite). The opportunities are limitless. A circle theme: Froot Loops, Kix and Apple Jacks. Or balance a solid serving of Fruity Pebbles with its more “healthy” version of Rice Krispies. Let the Cap Times know what you come up with!
— Abigail Becker, city reporter
A master class in tarts
Do you find yourself scrolling social media, wishing you had the skills to bake those delicious food creations you see? Local baker Shawn Bolduc of The Baked Lab is hosting a free virtual baking workshop on Zoom this Wednesday, April 29 at 6 p.m. Bolduc will demonstrate how to make a tomato quiche tart. Visit his Instagram page and click the link in his bio to sign up.
— Ruthie Hauge, visual journalist
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
