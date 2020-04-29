The Week Ahead: Virtual Cap Times Talk, “Mrs. America” and breakfast cereal mashups

Serial cereal eater

If you’re like me, maybe you have a few kinds of cereal in the pantry. But the boxes are getting lighter and, frankly, you’re a bit bored of the individual types of cereal. And there’s no way you’re going to go to the grocery store before you absolutely have to because there’s a pandemic going on. Don’t despair! Here’s where your pent up creativity can really shine. Mix and match your cereal options for new creations. Try a foundation of Cheerios with a perimeter of Cap’n Crunch with those Crunch Berries (a personal favorite). The opportunities are limitless. A circle theme: Froot Loops, Kix and Apple Jacks. Or balance a solid serving of Fruity Pebbles with its more “healthy” version of Rice Krispies. Let the Cap Times know what you come up with!