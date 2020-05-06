The Week Ahead: Turning your office into a theme park, rating your Zoom room and more

Mom, I’m bored

My kids sat in front of the washing machine and watched their bed sheets go through an entire wash cycle. They made a game of it . The owner of the sheet filling the greater part of the circular window was winning. Every once and a while I’d hear, “Yellow! Yellow is winning!”. If you need a break from your kids, try sticking them in front of the washer for an hour.

Drive-time radio at home

The list of things I miss is long and not tremendously original. One on it that I did not anticipate: Commuting. I really miss driving to and from work each day, if only because it’s a total of about 30 minutes of mind-clearing time I usually spend listening to newsy podcasts or music. Several months ago, I discovered Spotify’s “Your Daily Drive” playlist, which seeks to combine both. The mix cooked up for me by the streaming service includes the latest top-of-the-hour NPR report followed by four songs plucked from my regular rotation. Think Gen-X dad rock — New Pornographers, Sugar, Nada Surf and Buffalo Tom. That’s followed by a daily news podcast produced by the Wall Street Journal. I get a handful of songs after that — Stars, R.E.M., Echo & the Bunnymen, The English Beat — followed by The Daily, a New York Times podcast. Often the playlist surprises me by throwing in something adjacent to my favorites. It’s basically the ideal radio station for me — a mix of nerdy news and nerdy music — slightly rejiggered each time I call it up. These days I have it on as I assemble my breakfast and set up for the day in my home office.