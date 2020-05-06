The Week Ahead: Turning your office into a theme park, rating your Zoom room and more

Watch that backlight
One small upside of self-quarantine is that we’re getting little glimpses into the home lives of newscasters, politicians, and other notables on TV through their Zoom windows. But not all backdrops are created equal. Enter Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom on Twitter), which critiques the Zoom rooms of notable social distancers from Donald Rumsfeld (“Send that chair back to the Green Zone”) to Marianne Williamson (“Needs an orb”) to New Yorker editor David Remnick (“Not exactly talk of the town.”) You’ll think twice about that half-dead ficus behind you the next time you teleconference.
— Rob Thomas, features editor
Make-your-own roller coaster ride
Turn your home office into a theme park with the help of another housemate. (Overpriced but delicious funnel cakes not included). All you need is an office wheely chair and a 2-minute break from work. With one person sitting in the rolling chair, have the second person pull the legs of the seated person to move them around the room. Make sure whoever is in the chair puts their arms up and closes their eyes for an extra dose of excitement. The larger the room the better, but even a hallway can work if you mix in surprise changes of direction.
— Abigail Becker and Scott Girard, city reporter and K-12 reporter
No one is alone
My birthday was last week. To celebrate, I latched onto someone else’s virtual party. “Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration” featured some of Broadway’s brightest lights, from Neil Patrick Harris, Audra McDonald and Lin-Manuel Miranda to Lea Salonga, Kelli O’Hara and our queen, Bernadette Peters. The special, a fundraiser for Artists Striving to End Poverty (ASTEP), was a glorious retrospective, a two-hourlong dive into Sondheim’s rich catalog all recorded remotely. There’s a “Ladies Who Lunch” trio (with Meryl!), Mandy Patinkin performing a cappella somewhere outside, Laura Benanti singing a deep cut from “Evening Primrose” in what appears to be her bathroom. Remember how Sondheim wrote songs for the 1990 classic “Dick Tracy” with Warren Beatty? I know! What can you lose?
— Lindsay Christians, arts writer
Mom, I’m bored
My kids sat in front of the washing machine and watched their bed sheets go through an entire wash cycle. They made a game of it. The owner of the sheet filling the greater part of the circular window was winning. Every once and a while I’d hear, “Yellow! Yellow is winning!”. If you need a break from your kids, try sticking them in front of the washer for an hour.
— Ruthie Hauge, visual Journalist
Drive-time radio at home
The list of things I miss is long and not tremendously original. One on it that I did not anticipate: Commuting. I really miss driving to and from work each day, if only because it’s a total of about 30 minutes of mind-clearing time I usually spend listening to newsy podcasts or music. Several months ago, I discovered Spotify’s “Your Daily Drive” playlist, which seeks to combine both. The mix cooked up for me by the streaming service includes the latest top-of-the-hour NPR report followed by four songs plucked from my regular rotation. Think Gen-X dad rock — New Pornographers, Sugar, Nada Surf and Buffalo Tom. That’s followed by a daily news podcast produced by the Wall Street Journal. I get a handful of songs after that — Stars, R.E.M., Echo & the Bunnymen, The English Beat — followed by The Daily, a New York Times podcast. Often the playlist surprises me by throwing in something adjacent to my favorites. It’s basically the ideal radio station for me — a mix of nerdy news and nerdy music — slightly rejiggered each time I call it up. These days I have it on as I assemble my breakfast and set up for the day in my home office.
— Jason Joyce, news editor
