The Week Ahead: 'The Tweedy Show,' virtual travel, relaxing footage

Cup of Joe

In troubled times, we need Joe Pera. The comedian and star of Adult Swim’s “ Joe Pera Talks With You ” is a millennial who seems to have been possessed by the spirit of a wise and gentle small-town senior citizen. He just posted a video, “ Relaxing Old Footage ” on YouTube that’s just 22 minutes of tropical fish, waterfalls, and a recipe for “Maple Syrup Toast,” all narrated by Pera. (“The syrup is energy, but please don’t eat it while you’re driving. You might crash.”) It’s wryly funny and, yep, very relaxing.

Artistic visions

One of the images our photographer Ruthie Hauge captured for her cover story last week was of the artist Jenie Gao, hard at work in her studio. Gao, an advocate and full-time artist whose murals can be found all over the city, is giving a free artist’s talk and studio visit this Thursday, May 28, at 3 p.m., hosted by DreamBank. Gao will “share insights into her practice, what she’s working on during the shutdown and what she envisions could come after this.” Tune in via DreamBank on Facebook Live.