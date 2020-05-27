The Week Ahead: 'The Tweedy Show,' virtual travel, relaxing footage

Dad rock
I am a huge Wilco fan, so it’s surprising it took me so long to get to “The Tweedy Show” on Instagram Live. Most nights, Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy does a lockdown live show with his wife Susie and sons Spencer and Sam from his living room. Jeff plays songs while Susie films. Their boys wander in and out of the room to accompany their dad, and frequently make fun of him. Watch it on Susie’s Instagram account @stuffinourhouse.
— Rob Thomas, features editor
Airbnb, take me away
Maybe the vacations I had planned for this summer weren’t all that exciting in the grand scheme, but I was still sad to cancel them. Lately I’ve been fascinated by ways to virtually travel with Airbnb online experiences. I could make a virtual visit to an animal sanctuary in Sonoma ($25 donation), watch a tango concert with a Latin Grammy nominee in Argentina ($10), sing along at story time with a drag queen from the U.K. ($11) or get in touch with my roots with a Slovak kolache and babka bake-along ($19). I can’t fly to Boston for a food conference next week like I was supposed to, but maybe I will learn to make Pakistani street food or hang out with some rescued goats instead.
— Lindsay Christians, food editor and arts writer
Cup of Joe
In troubled times, we need Joe Pera. The comedian and star of Adult Swim’s “Joe Pera Talks With You” is a millennial who seems to have been possessed by the spirit of a wise and gentle small-town senior citizen. He just posted a video, “Relaxing Old Footage” on YouTube that’s just 22 minutes of tropical fish, waterfalls, and a recipe for “Maple Syrup Toast,” all narrated by Pera. (“The syrup is energy, but please don’t eat it while you’re driving. You might crash.”) It’s wryly funny and, yep, very relaxing.
— Rob Thomas, features editor
Artistic visions
One of the images our photographer Ruthie Hauge captured for her cover story last week was of the artist Jenie Gao, hard at work in her studio. Gao, an advocate and full-time artist whose murals can be found all over the city, is giving a free artist’s talk and studio visit this Thursday, May 28, at 3 p.m., hosted by DreamBank. Gao will “share insights into her practice, what she’s working on during the shutdown and what she envisions could come after this.” Tune in via DreamBank on Facebook Live.
— Lindsay Christians, food editor and arts writer
Callin’ Oates
If you’re feeling overwhelmed, sad, lonely, anxious or any emotion, really, I invite you to dial 719-26-OATES to listen to a free emergency dose of Hall & Oates. You can’t take yourself too seriously when you’re listening to Hall & Oates. Personally, “Man Eater” is my favorite. I even learned the very easy bass line to play along from home.
— Ruthie Hauge, visual journalist
