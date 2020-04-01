The Week Ahead: Still finding things to do while under self-quarantine

Tool around with writing

No matter your lifestyle or line of work, you probably do at least a bit of writing: emailing coworkers, penning letters to relatives or drafting those stories you’ve always dreamed of publishing. If you’re looking to enhance your writing in a way that doesn’t feel like homework, check out the eminently readable “Writing Tools: 50 Essential Strategies for Every Writer,” by Roy Peter Clark, who some call “America’s writing coach.” Each section is just a few pages and explains a practical tool like “Prefer the simple over the technical,” “Watch those adverbs” and “Break long projects into parts.” I never thought a writing guide would be such an enjoyable read, but I couldn’t put this one down and I raved about it to my writer friends. While it’s geared toward authors and journalists, these techniques will help anyone get more out of what they read and write.