The Week Ahead: Still finding things to do while under self-quarantine

A bit of time travel
Lately I’ve been reaching out to loved ones I miss but don’t speak to nearly as much as I should — a college friend I planned to catch up with in March before traveling became an impossible fantasy, my middle-school best friend who has been on my mind all week. My next challenge to myself is to extend this endeavor from iMessage to FaceTime. I’ve also relapsed into my favorite teenage pastime. 2048 is a sliding block puzzle game, a low-commitment, free and utterly glorious waste of time. I’m currently losing my mind trying to reach 8092. It’s available as a mobile app or at 2048game.com.
- Yvonne Kim, university education reporter
Tool around with writing
No matter your lifestyle or line of work, you probably do at least a bit of writing: emailing coworkers, penning letters to relatives or drafting those stories you’ve always dreamed of publishing. If you’re looking to enhance your writing in a way that doesn’t feel like homework, check out the eminently readable “Writing Tools: 50 Essential Strategies for Every Writer,” by Roy Peter Clark, who some call “America’s writing coach.” Each section is just a few pages and explains a practical tool like “Prefer the simple over the technical,” “Watch those adverbs” and “Break long projects into parts.” I never thought a writing guide would be such an enjoyable read, but I couldn’t put this one down and I raved about it to my writer friends. While it’s geared toward authors and journalists, these techniques will help anyone get more out of what they read and write.
- Natalie Yahr, reporter and podcast producer
Here for you
Los Angeles writers Kate Spencer and Doree Shafrir start every episode of their podcast, Forever35, by clarifying that they are not experts — they’re just two friends who like to talk about serums. Over the past two years, their weekly chat about “the things we do to take care of ourselves” has expanded from face masks to real discussions about mental health, resiliency and empathy. In light of the pandemic, Spencer and Shafrir have launched a brief new podcast called Here for You, in which they offer a daily dose of comfort, a “word of the day” and a task you can do, like baking no-knead bread, writing a letter to a friend or hosting a virtual food drive. Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and more.
- Lindsay Christians, food editor and arts writer
Quarantine cooks
Quarantine will make adventurous cooks out of all of us. Looking around for a recipe for the family that went beyond my usual repertoire of pasta, cooked meats, and cooked meats in pasta, I happened across this recipe for curried chickpea burritos in the March issue of Food Network Magazine. With my oldest daughter making the cucumber-tomato salsa alongside me, it was very easy to make and super delicious. Next time I’ll make a double batch of the filling to freeze for a quick and healthy lunch option.
- Rob Thomas, features editor
Stream your civics
By now, you’ve worked your way through the archives of Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and whatever other streaming services you use. But there’s one free service you may not know about: Madison’s City Channel! It’s a treasure trove of local government meeting recordings, shows about local issues and coverage of special events. In-person functions are pretty limited now, but you can use City Channel to stay up-to-date on what meetings are still happening during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Bounce back with a healthy knowledge of how your local government works (and get insight into the town councils in Pawnee and Schitt’s Creek).
- Abigail Becker, city and county government reporter
