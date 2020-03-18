The Week Ahead, Stay-at-home edition: Things to do while under self quarantine

Outwit. Outplay. Outlast.
The best way to make yourself feel better about being stuck at home is to watch 20 strangers stuck on an island on “Survivor.” Hulu has almost all of the seasons you’ll need to catch up on personalities featured in the current season. Season 40 (yes, 40!) is called “Winners at War” and features only returning winners from the previous 39 seasons, including the only two-time champion Sandra. The first few episodes have provided some compelling strategy and fun challenges for the contestants, and I have no doubt the rest of the season will be a great way to keep occupied while I’m hunkered down.
- Scott Girard, K-12 education reporter
Unpack your knives
Work out your feelings about “The Bachelor” right now, because the best reality television series is about to kick off. “Top Chef” returns to BRAVO on Thursday, March 19, for season 17 with an all-star cast. Tom Colicchio is back with his dad jokes, joined by Padma Lakshmi and Gail Simmons at the judges’ table. Among the cheftestants are faves from previous seasons, like Gregory Gourdet, Eric Adjepong, Jen Carroll and Kevin Gillespie. We’ve even got a Voltaggio brother (Bryan!) back in the kitchen. No cable? The whole season is $24.99 on Amazon; you can find it at Hulu and on ITunes, too. (Start a fantasy league with friends! topchef.realityfantasyleague.com)
- Lindsay Christians, food editor
Netflix and cook
All of this social distancing has freed up a bunch of time for two of my favorite relaxing activities: cooking and binge-watching TV shows (and sometimes, binge-watching cooking TV shows —
I might not be able to leave my apartment, but Guy Fieri can transport me to Flavortown from my couch). Like many millennials, I can’t get enough of Alison Roman’s recipes (many of which are available in the New York Times cooking section). Her shallot pasta and chickpea stew are both worth the hype. What to watch with that cozy bowl of stew? If you’re not watching the Canadian comedy “Letterkenny” (eight seasons available on Hulu) yet, well, pitter patter, let’s get at ‘er. It’s silly and bawdy, yes, but it’s also one of the smartest, wittiest shows around — and sometimes it’s even pretty heartwarming.
- Jessie Opoien, opinion editor
A film festival on your laptop
No two ways about it — I’m bummed that the Wisconsin Film Festival got canceled this year. But there’s some consolation for film buffs in the Criterion Channel, an online treasure trove of over 1,000 classic films, from Hollywood’s Golden Age to French New Wave to contemporary Asian cinema. The catalog is constantly being refreshed so there’s always something new to watch. At $11 per month or $99 per year, it’s a steal.
- Rob Thomas, features editor
Repeat after me: la pandemia
If you’re like a lot of folks I know, you’ve spent years hoping to one day dust off that high school Spanish, finally try learning French or attempt the challenge of learning Arabic or Chinese. Well, with experts advising “social cocooning,” today is the day you’ve been waiting for. There are many good apps for language learning, but I’m particularly fond of Duolingo (in app stores and at www.duolingo.com), which lets you build your skills for free on your smartphone or computer. The program is a bit like an algorithm-driven Rosetta Stone, allowing users to practice listening, speaking, reading and writing in short sessions customized to their specific strengths and weaknesses. Duolingo is constantly expanding its course offerings, and courses are customized to the user’s native language. English speakers can currently choose from 35 languages, including Korean, Portuguese, Navajo and even Klingon.
- Natalie Yahr, reporter and podcast producer