The Week Ahead: Save the cranes, St. Dennis drive-thru, get into nature

These boots were made for walkin’
With so much of the U.S. closed down and canceled because of the coronavirus, many of us are getting outside and reconnecting with nature. That’s good, say Shane O’Mara and Florence Williams. The authors of “In Praise of Walking” (O’Mara) and “The Nature Fix” (Williams) argue that enjoying nature makes us happier and more engaged as well as healthier. They’ll take part in a virtual chat at 7 p.m. Thursday through the Madison Public Library. Make sure to go for a walk before or afterwards.
Whoop Whoop
Help save cranes at Let’s Whoop it Up!, an online fundraiser for the International Crane Foundation in Baraboo. The organization is raising money to make up for lost revenue during the pandemic. Bid on a variety of items for craniacs, including paintings, lawn ornaments and a vintage silk kimono. The organization has been working on completing a $10 million renovation of its Baraboo headquarters, and participants will get a tour of the progress during the live event at 7 p.m. Crane puns encouraged. Items are available on the website, or text the word “cranes” to 76278 to register and view auction items on your phone.
Democratic debate
Join political reporter Briana Reilly at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, for a Cap Times debate among the seven Democratic candidates seeking to take over Fred Risser’s seat in the state Senate. The candidates are Brian Benford, William Henry Davis III, Nada Elmikashfi, John Imes, Amani Latimer-Burris, Aisha Moe and Kelda Roys. Cap Times members can join the Zoom webinar, but everyone can see the forum live on the Cap Times’ Facebook page. Voters will choose among the seven in the Aug. 11 primary, and the winner will advance to the November election. (Also, check out the 7 p.m. July 22 debate featuring candidates running for Assembly District 76.)
A dino-sized problem
Tired of fearing a tiny virus you can’t see? Take a little trip to a place where the threat is huge, toothy and roaring. Head down to The Bodgery (740 Oscar Ave.) at the former Oscar Meyer campus on Friday for a drive-in showing of 1993’s “Jurassic Park,” “a cautionary tale from something else that opened up too soon.” Admission is free, but snacks and beverages can be purchased with cash or Venmo. Gates open at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m., and bug repellent is strongly advised.
St. Dennis drive-thru
The St. Dennis Parish Festival, an all-ages event at the east side Catholic Church at 505 Dempsey Road, will look substantially different this year. The 5K run/walk will be virtual (register online), sponsored by the St. Dennis School graduating class of 2016. On Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Dennis will offer a drive-thru for its “famous” roast beef dinner with mashed potatoes, gravy and green beans ($10), grilled Italian sausage ($4) and Sinsinawa Mound Cinnamon Bread ($7). Pre-order and pay for food by July 22. Delivery is available from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (call 246-5124).
