The Week Ahead: Online poker, virtual movie chats, and other things to do under self-quarantine

Spice up your spreadsheets

Before grocery shopping became a strategic mission, I often found myself standing in the aisles trying to remember what I already had at home. The recipe calls for chicken stock — do I still have some? Might as well buy some more, right? You can’t have too much chicken stock. This is how I would end up with 10 cans of beans in my cupboard and four jars of crushed red pepper, but never enough diced tomatoes or cumin. In my social distancing desperation, I decided to get organized and take stock (sorry, pun intended) of my spices and nonperishable goods. I now have a spreadsheet that includes items and expiration dates. I hope this contains future outbreaks of black bean cans.