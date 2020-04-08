The Week Ahead: Online poker, virtual movie chats, and other things to do under self-quarantine

All-in, online
The pandemic has pushed recreational poker players fully into the arms of the internet. Playing with friends is a welcome source of relief, and while you can play a home-style game on PokerStars (the world’s largest poker site) for free or for small amounts to buy virtual chips, the site’s take of those chips on each hand (known as the “rake” in casinos) is frustratingly large. A determined search for rake-free alternatives led to donkhouse.com, which probably worked perfectly well until a few weeks ago when many thousands of other homebound players found it as well, leading to exasperating mid-game crashes. The site’s founders say they have “just upgraded to a much beefier server,” which if successful will make sheltering in place a bit homier still.
- Chris Murphy, managing editor
Play-by-play podcasting
My podcast lineup consists almost entirely of those that go episode-by-episode through a favorite show of mine. Office Ladies features Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey from “The Office.” The recently debuted Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach + Donald is hosted by the guys who played JD and Turk on “Scrubs,” and The Ringer is launching a rewatch of “The Wire” featuring staffer Van Lathan and The Atlantic contributor Jemele Hill. I just finished a run of West Wing Weekly, which featured “The West Wing” actor Joshua Malina and superfan Hrishikesh Hirway. The Ringer also has Binge Mode, which has covered the Harry Potter and Star Wars universes. It initially launched as an episode-by-episode breakdown of “Game of Thrones.”
- Scott Girard, K-12 Education reporter
‘There is no spoon’
With all the movie theaters shut down, I’ve been missing doing the monthly Cap Times Classic Movie Chats at Marcus Point. But technology comes to the rescue, as we launch the first Cap Times Virtual Classic Movie Chat at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 8. The movie is “The Matrix,” which is now streaming on Netflix. Watch it on your own beforehand if you want, and then log in on the teleconferencing site Zoom to talk about the movie with me. Register at the link below.
- Rob Thomas, features editor and movie critic
Spice up your spreadsheets
Before grocery shopping became a strategic mission, I often found myself standing in the aisles trying to remember what I already had at home. The recipe calls for chicken stock — do I still have some? Might as well buy some more, right? You can’t have too much chicken stock. This is how I would end up with 10 cans of beans in my cupboard and four jars of crushed red pepper, but never enough diced tomatoes or cumin. In my social distancing desperation, I decided to get organized and take stock (sorry, pun intended) of my spices and nonperishable goods. I now have a spreadsheet that includes items and expiration dates. I hope this contains future outbreaks of black bean cans.
- Jessie Opoien, opinion editor
Watch for muggles
Just under Madison’s collective, mask-covered nose is a treasure hunt. Geocaching, founded about 20 years ago, involves GPS coordinates and hidden “caches,” from capsules about an inch long snuck onto the sides of bridges to whimsical sculptures mounted on trees. Using our phones and an Android app called cgeo (cgeo.org), my partner and I have found caches in local parks, inside bird feeders, on public art (placed with permission) and in cemeteries. You want to use caution — don’t disturb the place where the cache is hidden, think “cache in, trash out” and re-hide carefully, as “muggles” (non-geocachers) can disturb the game without realizing it. Explore your neighborhood in a new way that’s designed to be physically distant.
- Lindsay Christians, food editor and arts writer
