The Week Ahead: New podcasts, cute cats and the Saga of the Broken Tree Branch

Backyard drama
The relocation of my work office to my dining room has opened new vistas of distraction. A constant source of drama was wondering what would happen when the broken tree branch suspended about 20 feet in the air in a neighbor’s backyard came down. The branch’s crown was caught in other limbs and its broken end was pointed straight down like a dagger. And then it happened this week! A few twigs at the top came loose, it swayed back and forth a bit and then implanted itself next to its former tree with a thud. It stayed that way for a few days until Thursday’s wind pushed it over for good. So many questions still unresolved: Will the neighbors notice that it came down? Will they take it out to the curb for yard waste pickup? Should we do it for them and not tell them? Stay tuned.
-- Chris Murphy, managing editor
Home studios
The couple that podcasts together, stays together. Well, they have to stay together anyway, but quarantine has inspired a couple of very funny couples to launch new podcasts from home to pass the time. Comedian Paul F. Tompkins and his wife, actress Janie Haddad Tompkins, drop a new episode of Stay F. Homekins every week, chatting playfully about life in self-isolation as they sip their “evening water.” Actor Kumail Nanjiani and writer Emily Gordon now do Staying In With Emily & Kumail, mixing comedy with more serious discussions of health issues and coping mechanisms. Both are available wherever you get your podcasts, at least until they’re able to leave the house again.
-- Rob Thomas, features editor
Meet Margo and Huey, Insta cat royalty
I have found my favorite thing about the quarantine, and it is pets. Daily photos of people’s “coworkers” napping, stepping on keyboards, shredding magazines and otherwise being adorable have skyrocketed with this work-from-home reality. Two OG Instagram stars for me are Margo and Huey, playful cow-colored siblings I’ve been following since they were tiny monochrome kittens (@margoandhuey). Give photogenic Boston terrier Franny a follow (@frannitude). Connect with the always classic @catsofmadison. Experience the exploits of AJ, Ripley and Jones at @acowpuptail. And on Facebook, “Corona Cats” is my daily dose of happy.
— Lindsay Christians, food editor and arts writer
An epic journey, and an epic read
If you’re looking for a book about weathering hard times, you can’t do better than “The Warmth of Other Suns” by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Isabel Wilkerson. The book tells the story of the Great Migration of African Americans out of the South through the lives of three of these migrants. By leaving behind all they knew, Wilkerson argues, they created the country and culture we know today and became part of “the biggest underreported story of the twentieth century.” The scenes are so vivid that I had to remind myself that Wilkerson didn’t witness most of it. Instead, she spent years interviewing her subjects, who by then were nearing the ends of their lives. She intersperses those scenes with historical research that reads like poetry. “The fever rose without warning or notice or much in the way of understanding by those outside its reach,” Wilkerson writes. When you put this book down, that fever, and its effects, will be impossible to ignore.
— Natalie Yahr, reporter and podcast producer
Winging it
I’ve never been much for complicated board games — classics like Sorry! and Apples to Apples are usually more my speed. That changed when a friend introduced me to Wingspan, a board game with stacks of gorgeous illustrated cards of birds of all types. Each players’ board is divided into three habitats: forest, grassland and wetland. First you get food for your birds (berries, invertebrates, seeds, fish and rodents, depending on the bird), then play each bird in the correct habitat. Get additional points by laying eggs and collecting birds with colors in their name, like the Blue Jay or Yellow-bellied Sapsucker. Wingspan combines science, art and math as well as strategy, and has been a staple game for me and my 10 year-old son. We’ve even been able to play it with our Minnesota cousins over FaceTime, as they have the game, too.
— Katie Dean, executive editor
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!