The Week Ahead: New podcasts, cute cats and the Saga of the Broken Tree Branch

If you’re looking for a book about weathering hard times, you can’t do better than “The Warmth of Other Suns” by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Isabel Wilkerson. The book tells the story of the Great Migration of African Americans out of the South through the lives of three of these migrants. By leaving behind all they knew, Wilkerson argues, they created the country and culture we know today and became part of “the biggest underreported story of the twentieth century.” The scenes are so vivid that I had to remind myself that Wilkerson didn’t witness most of it. Instead, she spent years interviewing her subjects, who by then were nearing the ends of their lives. She intersperses those scenes with historical research that reads like poetry. “The fever rose without warning or notice or much in the way of understanding by those outside its reach,” Wilkerson writes. When you put this book down, that fever, and its effects, will be impossible to ignore.