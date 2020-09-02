The Week Ahead: GenderTalks, Boat & Paddle Swap and PhotoMidwest

THROUGH FRIDAY, SEPT. 4
Record of service
Wisconsin Public Radio is teaming up with national nonprofit StoryCorps to record the stories of Wisconsin’s veteran and military community in the Military Voices Initiative. The stories will then be archived in the Library of Congress and some will be shared through StoryCorps’ website, podcast and radio segments, allowing civilians to better understand “the complex realities of veterans’ service and sacrifice.” Recording sessions are available through Sept. 4. Wisconsin veterans, active service members and their families can reserve a time online or by calling (800) 850-4406.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY, SEPT. 4-5
They, them, theater
Real-life stories from trans, binary and non-conforming folks weave together in a new piece of documentary theater by playwright Orion Risk. From 7:30-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, check out the world premiere of GenderTalks on YouTube (Rising Fire Theatre) and Facebook. Finch Moore directs this online performance, which is co-produced by Rising Fire Theatre. Viewing is free but donations are encouraged to Cedar Valley Pride in Blackhawk County, Iowa, and Outreach MAGIC Festival: A Pride Celebration in Dane County.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY, SEPT. 5-6
Swap that paddle
As the pandemic made so many indoor activities risky, many headed to the water to paddle the time away. The spike in demand for outdoor gear left some store shelves empty, but Monona paddlesports shop Rutabaga could help fill the gap this weekend with its first-in-years Boat & Paddle Swap. Those looking to sell used canoes, kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, and paddles can contact Kate or Kris at boatswap@rutabaga.com or (608) 223-9300, while those looking to buy can just show up.
ONGOING
From lens to screen
Like so many other organizations, PhotoMidwest, formerly known as the Center for Photography at Madison, has moved its usual festivities online this year, making its stunning photo collections just a click away. Leading up to the 11th Biennial PhotoMidwest Festival 2020, held in October, the organization this week unveiled photo galleries for each of seven interest groups, including black and white, travel, nature and long exposure.
THROUGH SEPT. 27
Singing scavenger hunt
Fresco Opera, a small company founded in 2009, is known for its irreverent reinvention of the genre. Opera in garages, singing “battles” in boxing rings, a new sequel to “The Magic Flute” and sopranos on balance beams — it’s all fair game for Fresco. This week, Fresco debuts an “Aria Hunt.” Participants get clues to Madison-area locations. Find them and play the accompanying aria, recorded by some of Fresco’s fine local singers. It’s a story, a treasure hunt and interactive opera in one. Music is shared via Spotify, YouTube and Apple Music. Suggested donation is $8.
