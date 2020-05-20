The Week Ahead: 'Bodyguard,' Avenue Q(uarantine) and Madison Mallards 'Duck Pond Drive-In'

I will always love thrillers
My wife pretty much exclusively binge-watches detective shows from the United Kingdom or Scandinavia (I tried to trick her into watching “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” by claiming it featured “a dead body in a glacier.” She didn’t fall for it.) But we found common ground in “Bodyguard,” a six-episode British thriller series on Netflix. Richard Madden (“1917” and perhaps the next James Bond) plays a police protection officer with PTSD assigned to guard a conservative Home Secretary whose politics he despises. As he saves her from terrorist attacks, he starts to wonder if members of his own department are involved. It’s taut, well-plotted and very suspenseful. Just like “Kimmy Schmidt,” sweetie, I swear.
— Rob Thomas, features editor
Spice girl
Unluckily, I placed an online order at Penzey’s Spices on the day they closed up shop in March. So I was delighted to find that they’re now taking orders for curbside pick-up at both the University Avenue and East Towne Boulevard locations. Use the website to figure out what you want before you call, and have a sense of when you want to come by — they’re doing 15-minute increments for each shopper. Know that if it says “sold out” online, that’s probably not true for local shops! I got Mexican oregano, smoked paprika, roasted garlic powder, the Penzey’s “Now” curry powder, red pepper flakes and chili powder. It felt like a pantry refresh, just when I most needed one.
— Lindsay Christians, food editor and arts writer
Only for now
Anyone whose kids were fully obsessed with “Let It Go” a few years ago knows that Robert Lopez can write a very catchy tune. Lopez’s 2003 musical collaboration with Jeff Marx, “Avenue Q,” is full of peppy jingles that adapt easily to new lyrics. Welcome to Avenue Q(uarantine), a gentle parody in nine mini-episodes produced by Gwen Hollander Schrader, featuring a handful of Broadway stars and, of course, puppets. I got a little teary at the new lyrics to “For Now” — “Deep breaths! Be kind/ try not to feel resigned … everything in life is only for now.”
— Lindsay Christians, food editor and arts writer
Searching for the Lost City
The 17 miles of trails in UW-Madison's Arboretum are one of the city's underappreciated treasures. Those around the visitor center featuring cultivated gardens are better known, but a visit to the arboretum's Lost City Forest makes for an interesting adventure. In the 1920s, the Lake Forest development was supposed to be home to thousands of residents in much of what is now the arboretum. Things didn't work out for a variety of reasons, but there are still some tantalizing remains of the nearly 100-year-old “Lost City.” To reach the forest, park in the Martin Street lot. Entering there (marked as J1 on trail maps), you'll notice that you're walking on overgrown pavement. That's from the development, and you'll encounter that on other straight-line “J” trails as well. Some remnants of former homes do still exist, but I have to confess I wasn't able to see any of them on a recent exploration of the J and L trails. Most of the remaining Lost City exists off-trail, and the arboretum has typically offered a guided tour of those ruins only once a year. Honestly,though, finding yourself deep in the woods in the middle of a city of 250,000 is a reward in itself.
— Chris Murphy, managing editor
Home run for movie fans
Here’s a rarity in these homebound times — something you can actually do outside your home. Now that Gov. Tony Evers’ has okayed drive-in movies, the Madison Mallards are starting “Duck Pond Drive-In” at the park on Wednesday, May 20. For $40 per car, you can park in the outfield and watch movies on the digital scoreboard, starting with the live-action “Aladdin” (which is now sold out) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Future movies include “Frozen 2” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, “Knives Out” at 8:45 p.m. Saturday, and, fittingly, “The Sandlot” at 6 p.m. Tuesday. You can buy snacks at the ballpark, but no carry-ins.
— Rob Thomas, features editor
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!