The Week Ahead: 'Bodyguard,' Avenue Q(uarantine) and Madison Mallards 'Duck Pond Drive-In'

Only for now

Anyone whose kids were fully obsessed with “Let It Go” a few years ago knows that Robert Lopez can write a very catchy tune. Lopez’s 2003 musical collaboration with Jeff Marx, “Avenue Q,” is full of peppy jingles that adapt easily to new lyrics. Welcome to Avenue Q(uarantine) , a gentle parody in nine mini-episodes produced by Gwen Hollander Schrader, featuring a handful of Broadway stars and, of course, puppets. I got a little teary at the new lyrics to “For Now” — “Deep breaths! Be kind/ try not to feel resigned … everything in life is only for now.”

Searching for the Lost City

The 17 miles of trails in UW-Madison's Arboretum are one of the city's underappreciated treasures. Those around the visitor center featuring cultivated gardens are better known, but a visit to the arboretum's Lost City Forest makes for an interesting adventure. In the 1920s, the Lake Forest development was supposed to be home to thousands of residents in much of what is now the arboretum. Things didn't work out for a variety of reasons, but there are still some tantalizing remains of the nearly 100-year-old “Lost City.” To reach the forest, park in the Martin Street lot. Entering there (marked as J1 on trail maps), you'll notice that you're walking on overgrown pavement. That's from the development, and you'll encounter that on other straight-line “J” trails as well. Some remnants of former homes do still exist, but I have to confess I wasn't able to see any of them on a recent exploration of the J and L trails. Most of the remaining Lost City exists off-trail, and the arboretum has typically offered a guided tour of those ruins only once a year. Honestly,though, finding yourself deep in the woods in the middle of a city of 250,000 is a reward in itself.