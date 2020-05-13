The Week Ahead: Arcana, QuarantineChat and virtual train rides

Insta mystery

Scroll Instagram, fave some photos — and solve a murder? The new “alternate reality game” Arcana launched last week, using fictional Instagram accounts to tell the story of an artist (@jadesintown) tormented by nightmares referencing a 1920s crime. Comment on her Instagram account, DM her the answers to the puzzles hidden in her artwork, and watch the story unfold. I haven’t solved a single puzzle and am still finding it a lot of fun.

Put on your radio voice

I spend my days interviewing people, so I’m hard-pressed to explain why it didn’t dawn on me to do interviews in my free time to connect during the pandemic. But when my boyfriend spontaneously grabbed his pretend microphone (which looked suspiciously like a phone), addressed an imaginary public in his best broadcaster voice, and feigned that he was interviewing me about my latest work and thoughts (though we actually recorded nothing), it turned out to be a fun new way to talk. We’re not the only ones who think so. The folks at StoryCorps have long extolled the value of a good interview between friends. The organization, which since 2003 has helped people record in-person interviews at story booths and mobile studios, has developed an online platform allowing people to record at a distance during the pandemic. As always, the interviews are archived in the Library of Congress, forming a people’s history of our time.