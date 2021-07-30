'The Green Knight' is a cryptic and captivating adaptation of Arthurian lore

Though perhaps not as swashbuckling as audiences may assume from its trailer, “The Green Knight" is instead thoroughly introspective with an appropriately epic scope. Director David Lowery’s adaptation of the Middle English 14th century poem “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight” is as captivating as it is cryptic.
Dev Patel stars as Gawain, the hedonistic nephew to King Arthur, who accepts a daring challenge proposed by the enigmatic Green Knight (Ralph Ineson) on a Christmas evening. The Green Knight, an imposing figure with bark-like skin and a thunderous tone, asks any worthy knight to strike him with their weapon. But be warned, for in return, the mysterious figure will return the blow in a year’s time.
After Gawain beheads the Green Knight, the figure simply picks up his bloody head and departs on his steed, leaving Gawain with only a year to prepare for their next meeting at the Green Knight’s domain: the Green Chapel. Gawain then embarks on a journey to confront the seemingly immortal knight and test his meddle for honor and the kingdom he calls home.
Gawain’s tale unfolds in an almost episodic fashion, with onscreen title cards breaking up the action between the film’s many peculiar side plots. The chapter-like titles foreshadow the coming events and help sell Lowery’s interpretation of the grand epic chronicle.
There’s certainly a lot to chew on with Lowery’s adaptation of Arthurian lore, but those familiar with his ambitious 2017 ghost drama “A Ghost Story” should understand the pensive atmosphere of “The Green Knight.”
That atmosphere is in part aided by a superb score from frequent Lowery collaborator Daniel Hart. Hart’s score of ghostly choral chants, warbling synths and medieval ditties complements the surrealistic flourishes and stunning Irish landscapes captured in Lowery’s lens.
But Lowery’s film truly benefits from Patel’s magnetic depiction of Gawain. Within original Arthurian legend, Gawain is portrayed as one of the most loyal, brave and compassionate knights of Arthur’s chivalric order. Patel’s Gawain is instead a pleasure-seeking, headstrong young knight with everything to prove.
Patel’s physical stature and demeanor isn’t one of a heroic and formidable adversary, but rather a charming rapscallion. It transforms the British legend into a Freudian coming-of-age tale, anchored by Patel’s complex performance and natural charisma.
Alicia Vikander pulls double duty playing both Gawain’s lover Essel and the seductive Lady of a foreboding estate. Vikander gets to showcase her range from Essel’s tenderness to the beguiling carnal allure of the Lady, who attempts to seduce Gawain during his time at her castle. She delivers a stunningly methodical and incisive monologue on the color green at a later part in the film — a highlight that embodies the philosophical elements Lowery chooses to explore in his adaptation.
"The Green Knight's" surrealistic imagery and slower pace may turn off those looking for an action-dense sword-and-sandal affair, but those who meet Lowery's film on his own terms will no doubt enjoy his captivating puzzle-box of honor and myth-making.
