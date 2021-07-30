'The Green Knight' is a cryptic and captivating adaptation of Arthurian lore

Though perhaps not as swashbuckling as audiences may assume from its trailer, “The Green Knight" is instead thoroughly introspective with an appropriately epic scope. Director David Lowery’s adaptation of the Middle English 14th century poem “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight” is as captivating as it is cryptic.

Dev Patel stars as Gawain, the hedonistic nephew to King Arthur, who accepts a daring challenge proposed by the enigmatic Green Knight (Ralph Ineson) on a Christmas evening. The Green Knight, an imposing figure with bark-like skin and a thunderous tone, asks any worthy knight to strike him with their weapon. But be warned, for in return, the mysterious figure will return the blow in a year’s time.

After Gawain beheads the Green Knight, the figure simply picks up his bloody head and departs on his steed, leaving Gawain with only a year to prepare for their next meeting at the Green Knight’s domain: the Green Chapel. Gawain then embarks on a journey to confront the seemingly immortal knight and test his meddle for honor and the kingdom he calls home.