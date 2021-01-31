'The Assignment' explores what happens when a classroom lesson becomes indefensible

The series of events that led to meeting Archer Shurtliff and Jordan April were truly miraculous. I was on my way to a book signing at an independent bookstore in Oswego, New York, which is very similar to Door County. During winter, many businesses are closed, including the coffee shop I had hoped to spend the afternoon working in until it was time for my event. In desperate need of caffeine, I stopped at a grocery store. But it was pouring so hard that the parking lot was flooded. So I sat in my car and started scrolling through Facebook. That’s when I saw an article about the real assignment. To my surprise, the first line stated that it took place in Oswego. After learning about the true-life assignment, I made the decision that I had to connect with these brave students. I planned to purchase copies of my first young adult novel, “Hello?,” and ask the bookstore owner to send Jordan and Archer a copy along with a note thanking them for being so courageous. Turns out, I didn’t need to go through with my plan. Later that day, as I entered the bookstore, I looked up and there was one of the teens. I said, “Oh my gosh, it’s the world-famous Jordan!” I had recognized her from a photo in the article. That night, we had a three-way phone call with Archer. Although they inspired the novel, it is not their story. “The Assignment” is a work of fiction.