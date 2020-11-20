Thanksgiving to-go? Here are some local options for outsourcing the holiday meal

"People can stay in their cars and pick up from our new 20-foot, social-distance conveyor," Riha said.

As has been his tradition, he's also feeding more than 300 homeless people again at the Beacon day resource center on Thanksgiving.

Those looking for Thanksgiving options need to act fast. Liliana's and Stalzy's Deli, among others, have sold out. Here are a sampling of places still offering Thanksgiving meals, to-go or in-person, or both, while supplies last:

Quivey's Grove, 6261 Nesbitt Road, 608-273-4900, will be hosting Thanksgiving dinner as it has for the past 39 years. It will be serving in its Stone House building from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. by reservation only. Quivey's co-owner Craig Kuenning said the restaurant is limiting its seating to the current 25% capacity restrictions, and will accept no party greater than eight.

It's "up in the air as to whether inside dining will fill in, as there is great hesitancy with current Covid numbers, and Public Health telling people to stay home, which is very understandable," Kuenning said, adding that Quivey's tables are spaced far apart.