Thanksgiving to-go? Here are some local options for outsourcing the holiday meal

In 2020, a lot of us discovered untapped cooking skills, but preparing the Thanksgiving bird might be a bridge too far for those separated from their usual family turkey chefs for this year's COVID-19 holiday.
There are plenty of local restaurants ready to take the burden off the home cook. Many grocery stores are offering turkey and fixings, too.
L'Etoile is doing a Thanksgiving dinner for five that chef/co-owner Tory Miller said will take him four days to prep with reduced staffing.
The restaurant sold out of meals -- whole turkey, sides, pie and rolls -- in less than four days. The fine-dining restaurant turned family-meal carryout purveyor, has begun taking orders for its winter holiday/Christmas meal.
"We were planning on doing 30 and then we sold those out in a really short amount of time," Miller said. He decided to add 15 more, and kept going until he got to 75. "I literally can't fit any more turkeys in the kitchen," he said.
Patrick Riha, who opened Beef Butter BBQ, 3001 N. Sherman Ave., 608-640-5000, two years ago, is sold out of hot smoked turkeys for Thanksgiving, but customers can order cold ones in advance to "heat-and-eat."
"People can stay in their cars and pick up from our new 20-foot, social-distance conveyor," Riha said.
As has been his tradition, he's also feeding more than 300 homeless people again at the Beacon day resource center on Thanksgiving.
Those looking for Thanksgiving options need to act fast. Liliana's and Stalzy's Deli, among others, have sold out. Here are a sampling of places still offering Thanksgiving meals, to-go or in-person, or both, while supplies last:
Quivey's Grove, 6261 Nesbitt Road, 608-273-4900, will be hosting Thanksgiving dinner as it has for the past 39 years. It will be serving in its Stone House building from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. by reservation only. Quivey's co-owner Craig Kuenning said the restaurant is limiting its seating to the current 25% capacity restrictions, and will accept no party greater than eight.
It's "up in the air as to whether inside dining will fill in, as there is great hesitancy with current Covid numbers, and Public Health telling people to stay home, which is very understandable," Kuenning said, adding that Quivey's tables are spaced far apart.
Quivey's is nearing its limits of hot curbside takeout, which will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. Orders should be placed online and will be needed by Monday at noon. Customers can order individual turkey dinners or family boxes for four. There's also a vegetarian option.
The in-person meal features roast turkey breast ($28.50), apple and black walnut dressing, pumpkin buttered carrots, mashed potatoes, and cranberry chutney. Other options include prime rib, roast duck, squash and salmon. Desserts are pumpkin pie, chocolate steamed pudding, apple crisp with vanilla ice cream, and turtle pie.
To-go curbside meals include roast turkey breast ($24/$80) with apple and black walnut dressing, pumpkin buttered carrots, mashed potatoes, and cranberry chutney. Cream of mushroom soup with wild rice; squash baked with an apple black walnut stuffing; and pumpkin pie are available to an extra cost
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Company, with four Madison-area locations, has always been open for Thanksgiving –- and will be this year –- but not with its popular buffet because of COVID-19 restrictions.
For the first time, the Great Dane will also offer $120 take-and-bake meals that will feed five or six people. Orders are needed by Monday. Customers pick a carryout date of Tuesday or Wednesday.
The menu, served family-style with heating instructions: Oven-roasted turkey; homemade gravy; cranberry sauce; whipped potatoes; herbed cornbread stuffing; cauliflower, cheddar and asiago gratin; green bean almandine; fall harvest salad; homemade dinner rolls; choice of apple or pumpkin pie.
Likewise, Breakwater, 6308 Inland Way, Monona, 608-416-5388, won't be doing the buffet-style dinner it did last year. Instead, it will offer a plated option in-house by reservation only, and an advance-order carryout meal that will include turkey, garlic mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, gravy, green bean casserole, candied yams, cranberry sauce, dinner roll and pumpkin pie. The cost is $19.95 for adults and $9.95 for children.
For every meal purchased, the restaurant will be donating money to cover three meals at Second Harvest Food Bank. Reservations and advance orders are needed by Tuesday.
The Dorf Haus Supper Club, 8931 County Hwy Y, Sauk City (Roxbury), has replaced its traditional buffet, which each year attracts more than 800 people, with to-go-Thanksgiving meals. They're $20 per person and can be reserved until Monday at 2 p.m. for pick up on Thanksgiving Day between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Exact times will be determined when placing orders by emailing dorfhaus@chorus.net or texting to 608-516-3053.
The Dorf Haus will be closed for indoor dining on Thanksgiving Day, but its stuffing and gravy, a popular takeout option, will be available for pick up on Wednesday or on Thanksgiving Day. It's $5.95 a pound for stuffing and $5 a pint for gravy.
The restaurant continues its annual Thanksgiving Day fundraiser by donating a portion of the proceeds to The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PANCAN) in memory of Betty Maier, who co-founded the Dorf Haus 61 years ago, with her late husband, Vern.
By focusing mainly on carryout and delivery for the past seven months, the Old Fashioned has gone from 108 employees to 24.
Merchant, 121 S Pinckney St., 608-259-9799, is offering a Thanksgiving meal for curbside pickup Wednesday through its website. It's $65 for two or $250 for four, and $30 for each additional person. The menu is slow-roast turkey; Uphoff Farm ham; gravy; homemade cranberry sauce; classic mashed potatoes; apple and sausage stuffing; apple cider glazed brussels sprouts with bacon bits; broccoli and cauliflower salad with sunflower seeds, dry cranberry and dry blueberry; Parker House whole wheat rolls with whipped maple butter. Pumpkin pie is an additional $20. There is also a vegetarian meal featuring tempeh and lentil "meatloaf," which is $55 for two, $100 for four, and $25 for additional people.
Liberty Station American Tavern and Smokehouse, 2153 Rimrock Road, 608-286-1019, will serve a three-course meal on Thursday featuring a choice of Liberty salad, classic Caesar salad, butternut squash bisque; choice of sliced smoked turkey, green beans, stuffing, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy and cranberry sauce; or smoked prime rib with green beans, mashed potatoes, beef jus and horseradish cream; and apple or pumpkin pie.
The meal is $39 per person and $19 for children under 12. A limited appetizer menu will also be available.
For those who'd rather eat at home, the restaurant is offering a Thanksgiving to-go packages that must be ordered by noon on Monday. Guests can schedule to pick up their meal on Wednesday between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. or Thursday between 11 a.m. and noon.
Dine-in seating on Thanksgiving begins at noon, with the last seating at 4 p.m. Reservations can be made by phone or online at libertystationtavern.com.
At Monty's Blue Plate Diner, Hubbard Avenue Diner and Market Street Diner the order deadline is Sunday. Customers pick-up their meals curbside Wednesday. The Thanksgiving menu is priced for one to six people and has sliced, roasted turkey breast, mashed potatoes with gravy, classic stuffing, green beans, cranberry apple sauce, dinner rolls and pie (pumpkin, apple, pecan, or French silk).
Monty's Blue Plate is also offering a vegetarian option with its Veggie Loaf of the Gods, ginger-cashew sauce, mashed potatoes, vegetarian stuffing, green beans, cranberry apple sauce, dinner rolls and pie.
Essen Haus, 514 E. Wilson St., 608-255-4674, has been offering a Thanksgiving meal for 35 years. Diners carve the turkey tableside themselves. The family-style dinner comes with turkey and unlimited sides: stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, yams, cranberry sauce, mixed vegetables and dinner rolls. It includes pie and choice of coffee, tea, milk or soda. All of the sides are bottomless and diners take the leftover turkey home.
Dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. It’s $25.95 for adults, $10 for kids ages 6-10. Kids 5 and under are free.
This year, to limit capacity, both the Come Back In and the three-room Essen Haus will be used for seating. All tables are more than six feet apart. Guests must sit with members of their household and are required to wear masks when not seated. Tables can have no more than six people. Employees will also wear masks.
Takeout dinners are $26.95 per person. Reservations/orders are needed Sunday.
The Edgewater, 1001 Wisconsin Place, 608-535-8200, has two options for Thanksgiving. Customers can eat a traditional meal in The Statehouse, brunch or dinner, or order it to go with curbside pickup. The menu is available at statehousemadison.com.
