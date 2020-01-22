Wisconsin favorite J.J. Watt to host 'Saturday Night Live' in February

J.J. Watt, the former UW-Madison football player and current Houston Texans defensive end, is taking his act to New York, where he’ll host “Saturday Night Live” Feb. 1.

It will be the Pewaukee native’s first time hosting the show, although he has had bit parts in other productions.

Watt co-hosted the 2016 CMT Music Awards with sports reporter Erin Andrews. He also played parts in the motion picture “Bad Moms” and the war drama “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” in the same year. He appeared as himself in an episode of “New Girl” in 2015 and in a few episodes of “The League” in 2014.

He will be the 27th athlete to host “Saturday Night Live,” according to the Houston Texans. A three-time NFL defensive player of the year, Watt is the 11th person to host who has played in the NFL. The most recent was Eli Manning in 2012.