Quentin Tarantino’s letter to critics at the Cannes Film Festival asking that they not spoil his new film “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” in their reviews, stirred up a little controversy over the nature of “spoilers.” How much is too much to give away in a review? Should a movie stand on its own merits regardless of whether the viewer knows what’s going to happen?
While I wonder if someone who is spoiler-phobic should read movie reviews at all, I try and err on the side of being cautious. The perfect movie review, to me, is one that can be equally enjoyed by readers who haven’t seen the movie and readers who have.
But with Netflix’s “The Perfection,” which premiered last Friday, I’m going to be extremely, extremely careful. Because the best position to be in while watching director and co-writer Richard Shepard’s horror thriller is to not know what’s coming. And, believe me, a lot is coming.
What I can say is that “The Perfection” at first seems like a highbrow drama, taking place in the world of elite classical music performers. Lizzie (Logan Browning) is an acclaimed cellist who is the prize pupil of world-renowned music teacher Anton (Steven Weber, who seems to be channeling Stanley Tucci).
At a recital in Shanghai, Anton and Lizzie are visited by Charlotte (Allison Williams), who used to be Anton’s best student until her mother became terminally ill and she had to quit performing to care for her. Everyone is all smiles and hugs, but we wonder; what is Charlotte really doing here, halfway around the world?
At first, it appears to be sort of a classical music twist on “All About Eve,” with the bright young student and the faded star grappling for Anton’s approval. But Charlotte and Lizzie hit it off on multiple levels. Maybe it’s Lizzie who has the sinister motive here?
Then Charlotte and Lizzie decide to go off on a bus trip in rural China and... I’ll stop right there. Suffice to say that “The Perfection” goes off in directions I never saw coming, and it’s obvious Shepard delights in pulling the rug out from underneath us. It also is quite a bloody and baroque film, and the faint of stomach should be warned.
But what surprised me even more was the dark, emotional heart of the movie, which deals with trauma and the things people do to survive. I can’t really praise Williams’ or Browning’s performances without giving too much away, but both are able to keep the viewer guessing, and never make a move that seems out of character.
Shepard edits the film to a lean, mean 90 minutes, ending on a final image that’s simultaneously horrifying and empowering, and certainly memorable. Brilliant and unhinged, “The Perfection” is unlike anything I’ve seen this year.
Also on streaming: If there’s any justice in the world, writer and performer Megan Amram will hold a statuette on Emmy Night for the second season of her web series “An Emmy For Megan.” The first season featured Amram shamelessly pandering for award-season glory. In the end, she got nominated for Best Short-Form Comedy but lost to James Corden.
In the six-episode second season, Amram goes the other way, insisting that not only does she no longer want an Emmy, she won’t even make a second season of her show. She maintains this all through the second season. The five-minute episodes include cameos by John Early and Allison Rich, as well as Patton Oswalt as the host of the minute-long after-show “Talking Megan.” This will be the year, I can just feel it.
Asian-Americans don’t often get the chance to star in romantic comedies, and comedian Ali Wong and actor Randall Park were determined to fix that. They co-wrote and starred in “Always Be My Maybe,” with Wong playing a celebrity chef who reconnects with her old flame played by Park. Keanu Reeves co-stars — really! — and it premieres Friday on Netflix.