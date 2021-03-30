Watch now: Madison-area dog groomer to compete on TV's 'Pooch Perfect'

Soon, she fell in love with grooming, and “I never looked back,” she said.

Jones, on the other hand, grew up with dog grooming, helping out his mom while he was home-schooled along with Compton’s other sons, now ages 10 and 14.

Jordan “bathed and dried all my dogs from when he was 8,” she said. Now 19, he works as a dog groomer in the Pet Supplies Plus store in Austin, Minnesota. She asked him to partner with her on “Pooch Perfect” as part of “Team Deb.”

Compton said she actually knew some of her co-contestants in the show — at least by reputation or through their social media sites.

“It’s a very small world” for champion dog groomers, she said, noting that “there was a lot of helping” one another between teams during the competition.

During filming, the contestants worked six days a week, with Sundays off, and wore “a hot mic all day” to catch their every comment, Compton said.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, participants were frequently tested for the virus and had to work in front of an audience of stuffed animal dogs, rather than humans.