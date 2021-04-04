Watch now: ‘Fitness is movement,’ says Waunakee’s latest ‘American Ninja Warrior’ contestant

web only Watch now: Waunakee woman heads to American Ninja Warrior qualifier rounds

While plenty of people during the pandemic have seen their daily step totals go down and the numbers on the scale go up, Yarizett Breunig took advantage of this strange time being stuck at home: She built an obstacle course in her Waunakee back yard, spent a lot of time chasing after her toddlers — and landed an audition spot for “American Ninja Warrior.”

Season 13 of the sports competition show on NBC began with qualifier rounds last week. Those who make the cut will advance to the semifinals held in Los Angeles this spring.

The finals are scheduled for Las Vegas this summer, when Season 13 of the TV show is also scheduled to air.

“The pandemic is the reason I’m in such good shape now,” Breunig, 35, said before taking off last week for the qualifier rounds in Tacoma, Washington.

“I was able to stay home and really focus on my fitness. I moved with the kids — just having them outside, playing with them all the time, really helped me get into really great shape.”