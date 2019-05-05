Adam Sandler capped his first time hosting “Saturday Night Live” with a moving musical tribute to his friend and former “SNL” castmate, Madison-born comedic legend Chris Farley.
For the final segment of Saturday night’s show, Sandler strapped on an acoustic guitar and played a song he wrote about Farley, who died in 1997 of a drug overdose at the age of 33. Sandler and Farley were fellow castmates on the show during the early 1990s along with Chris Rock, David Spade and Rob Schneider. Sandler has said that the two were fired by NBC in 1995.
Farley was born in Madison, attended Marquette University and learned improv from Madison’s Ark Company. He later moved to Chicago to perform at Second City before being hired on at “SNL.”
In the song, which he debuted on his recent Netflix special, Sandler recalled meeting Farley for the first time, a sweet guy in a “plaid jacket and belt too tight, and he wasn’t even being funny.” The song recounted some of Farley’s most memorable characters and sketches, including motivational speaker Matt Foley and the “Lunch Lady,” as clips played on the screen.
The song also touched on Farley’s substance abuse problems, with Sandler noting that Farley would often drink a quart of whiskey after the show and still make it to Sunday morning mass.
“We told him ‘Slow down you’ll end up like Belushi and Candy,’ Sandler sang. “He said, ‘Those guys are my heroes, that’s all fine and dandy.’” Sandler also recalled seeing Farley listening to a KC and the Sunshine Band song in the “SNL” offices and crying, thinking about his father back in Madison.
“But a few months later, the party came to an end,” Sandler sang. “We flew out to Madison to bury our friend. Nothin' was harder than sayin' good bye, 'cept watchin' Chris' father have his turn to cry.” In the song, Sandler imagines Farley instead surviving.
“You're a legend like you wanted, but I still wish you were here with me/And we were gettin' on a plane to shoot ‘Grown Ups 3.’”
Saturday’s show was Sandler’s first as host since he left the show 24 years ago. Farley’s name also came up during the opening monologue, in which Sandler and Rock sang about getting fired from the show. “I told my buddy Chris Farley I got fired, and he said ‘Sandman, they fired my ass too.’”
A.V. Club writer Dennis Perkins in his review said Farley “was a big a presence tonight as much of the current cast,” and said “Sandler’s song is a genuinely touching thing, mixing heartfelt and obvious love with clear-eyed digs at a beloved pal who died way too soon.” C/NET wrote: “Viewers and Sandler himself seemed to really feel the loss as the comic performed it on the same stage where he and Farley worked together in the 1990s.”
Watch the performance: