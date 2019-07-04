Most documentaries on the Apollo 11 mission will open with some kind of iconic shot, like the rocket taking off at Cape Canaveral, or President John F. Kennedy vowing to put a man on the moon.
Robert Stone’s six-hour miniseries “Chasing the Moon” opens with footage of how bad the traffic was at Cape Canaveral that day.
It’s an unorthodox choice, but a clue into the refreshingly different angle that Stone, a UW graduate, takes into one of the most important events of the 20th century, and perhaps in all of human history. Rather than tell the story solely from the perspective of astronauts in the capsule or the technicians in mission control, Stone wanted to also look at the rest of us, and what it was like to live in a world where man walked on the moon.
“To me, the main event was here on Earth,” Stone said in a recent phone interview. “I was a 10-year-old kid living in England when the first moon landing happened. About six months before that I saw ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ by Stanley Kubrick, which gave me the first inkling in my head that I might want to become a filmmaker. Those combined in my mind as really profound experiences that never left me.
“I’d never seen a film that really captured to me what that was like. What it was like to grow up at a time when we were doing something so bold and audacious.”
Released in time for the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch on July 16, 1969, “Chasing the Moon” runs Monday, July 8 through Wednesday, July 10 at 8 p.m. on PBS (including Wisconsin Public Television) as part of the “American Experience” series. A companion book of the same name, that expands on the series, is now in stores.
History and filmmaking were part of Stone’s life when he was a student at UW-Madison. He came to Madison to study history, but he was drawn to working with film students.
“I did that sort of on the sly, at it were,” he said. “I’d skip my history classes and go out to the film department.”
Stone came out of the university in 1983 with a desire to turn his senior history thesis, on the nuclear tests on Bikini Atoll in the South Pacific and the effect on indigenous peoples there, into a documentary. Five years later, he released “Radio Bikini,” which was nominated for an Academy Award (and also screened on the “American Experience.”)
Stone spent the last five years working on “Chasing the Moon,” and said he uncovered stories that have largely been forgotten from the Apollo 11 narrative. For example, few people remember that, on July 10, the day before Apollo 11 launched, the Russians launched a “Hail Mary” unmanned spaceship to try and beat Apollo 11 to the moon. The “man vs. machine” race was a big part of news coverage at the time, although it was later revealed that the Russian craft crash-landed on the moon’s surface.
“We found stories that nobody’s ever really told before,” Stone said. “We found footage that nobody’s ever seen before. We went way beyond the NASA collection. We sourced nearly a hundred different archives.”
There are no talking-heads interviews or voiceover narration in “Chasing the Moon.” Instead, the story is told in audio-only interviews with a dozen diverse subjects with unique perspectives, ranging from Poppy Honeycutt, the only woman to serve in Mission Control, to Sergei Khrushchev, the son of Russian Premier Nikita Khrushchev.
While the Apollo missions seem inevitable in retrospect, Stone wants the viewer to understand that going to the moon was anything but a foregone conclusion, and required a sustained effort.
“It’s not just the myth of the president standing up and saying ‘We’re going to do this,’ and then Congress appropriating money and everything just happens,” Stone said. “The political machinations and the follow-through, and sustaining a project of this magnitude for the better part of a decade through multiple administrations, is a fascinating story. That’s really the lesson.”
Stone said that the race for the moon, and the effort to keep the American public informed and engaged over the long term, could serve as a template for another major challenge facing the world today – climate change.
More broadly, he hopes that “Chasing the Moon” will give younger viewers a much-needed dose of optimism in troubled and divisive times. As the saying goes, “If we can put a man on the moon, why can’t we . . . “
“I do think that it demonstrates that even in the most divisive moments, we can come together and feel like we’re a part of something bigger,” Stone said. “Unfortunately, throughout most of human history, that feeling has found its outlet in war. And the space race was war by other means. It was designed that way.
“It channeled that natural human impulse within all of us into something really positive instead of something really negative.”