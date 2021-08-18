'Reservation Dogs' depicts Indigenous life with scruffy charm

The capers, and the complications that ensue, are giddy fun, but the motivation behind them is somber. Mourning the death of their leader, Danny, the surviving members of the gang believe their hometown killed their friend, and are trying to steal enough money to leave Oklahoma for California. The show is unsparing at showing how poverty-stricken and near-hopeless their neighborhood is; the doctors and nurses at that health clinic range from overworked to indifferent.

The series balances this despair with the quirky camaraderie of the teens and the adults who pass for authority figures in the town. I particularly liked Zahn McClarnon, so chilling on the second season of FX’s “Fargo,” as a loopy sheriff who seems oblivious to every crime that happens in his jurisdiction.