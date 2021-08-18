'Reservation Dogs' depicts Indigenous life with scruffy charm

With a name like “Reservation Dogs,” one would expect that the new FX on Hulu show would feature a scene of a group of characters in dark suits strolling towards the camera, “Reservoir Dogs”-style.
And, sure, it does. But, blessedly, the new series created by Sterlin Harjo and Taiki Waititi steers clear of too many movie references (okay, there’s a “Platoon” homage at the end of the first episode, but how many people picked up on that?).
And it’s obvious that there are no references to other TV shows and movies featuring Native American talent in front of and behind the camera because, with a few scant exceptions (the indie film “Smoke Signals” and the new Peacock comedy “Rutherford Falls” come to mind), there aren’t any.
“Reservation Dogs,” which drops new episodes every Monday on Hulu, is set on Muskogee Creek territory in rural Oklahoma, following four Indigenous teenagers who think of themselves as small-time criminals. In the opening episode, they boost a truck full of potato chips. in the second episode they sell meat pies of questionable origin outside the local health clinic. In both episodes, they get their butts kicked by the more successful gang in the neighborhood.
The capers, and the complications that ensue, are giddy fun, but the motivation behind them is somber. Mourning the death of their leader, Danny, the surviving members of the gang believe their hometown killed their friend, and are trying to steal enough money to leave Oklahoma for California. The show is unsparing at showing how poverty-stricken and near-hopeless their neighborhood is; the doctors and nurses at that health clinic range from overworked to indifferent.
The series balances this despair with the quirky camaraderie of the teens and the adults who pass for authority figures in the town. I particularly liked Zahn McClarnon, so chilling on the second season of FX’s “Fargo,” as a loopy sheriff who seems oblivious to every crime that happens in his jurisdiction.
The four teenage actors who play the Dogs — D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis and Lane Factor — are an endearing band of outsiders, torn between their desire to become master criminals and their essential decency (as well as basic incompetence as crooks). I would put their chances at zero percent that they ever make it to California, which is a tragedy for them but a joy to fans of this wonderful new show.
Also on streaming: If HBO’s “The White Lotus” didn’t exhaust all the hate in your heart for rich people, the new Hulu limited series “Nine Perfect Strangers” is for you. Nicole Kidman plays the head of an empire that will remind a lot of people of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop. She invites a group of wealthy patients (Michael Shannon, Melissa McCarthy and Luke Evans are part of the stacked cast) to her island retreat for a mysterious, somewhat sinister wellness program.
While Netflix’s “Dear White People” finds drama among the student body at a prestigious university, “The Chair,” premiering Friday, looks for juicy subplots in faculty meetings. Sandra Oh plays the new head of an English department who must navigate a series of crises, such as a white professor (Jay Duplass) who gives a Nazi salute during class and starts an internet firestorm.