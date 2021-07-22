Peacock's 'Dr. Death' is a chilling true story of a surgeon's reign of error

The show begins in 2012, near the end of Duntsch’s reign of error, as two doctors (Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater) who are determined to stop Duntsch from entering an operating room again. But they face a health care system designed to protect doctors, and the charismatic Duntsch knows how to use it, how to present an air of confidence and certainty even with evidence piling up against him.

Later episodes dig deeper into Duntsch’s life through flashbacks, but the show never quite answers the question posed by Baldwin’s character early on: Was Duntsch incompetent, or a sociopath? Jackson’s layered, canny performance suggests a bit of both: that Duntsch was a raging narcissist unable to face the truth that he was dangerously bad at his job, as well as more concerned with his reputation than the well-being of his patients.