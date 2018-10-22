Would you pay money to see a new movie in theaters that you could watch at home on Netflix?
Until now, that’s not a choice Netflix has offered to viewers. While Amazon Studios often premieres its films (like “Life Itself” or the upcoming “Beautiful Boy”) in theaters months before streaming them on Amazon Prime, Netflix has had a strict no-theatrical policy for its films, at least outside of Oscar-qualifying runs in New York and Los Angeles.
That’s been frustrating for movie fans who want to enjoy a truly cinematic Netflix film like “Mudbound” or “Okja” on the big screen (Netflix won’t even release them on DVD). But that’s starting to change, especially as Netflix is acquiring and distributing new films by big-name directors like Alfonso Cuaron, Martin Scorsese and the Coen Brothers.
On Friday, Paul Greengrass’ “22 July,” which came out on Netflix on Oct. 10, became the first Netflix film to play in a movie theater in Madison. It’s at the budget Market Square Theatres, which means it’s only $3 more to see the film for Netflix subscribers versus watching it at home.
It is an interesting test case of whether audiences will come out to see a Netflix movie. For me, “22 July” is worth seeing in the theater, if only to support the idea of offering choices for viewers, whether they want to stay home and watch and go see it on the big screen.
I particularly think it’s worth supporting in the case of “22 July,” which has an epic sweep in following several characters through a horrific real-life event and its aftermath. The serious subject matter and 144-minute running time of “22 July” might also not be conducive to staying home and casually streaming.
While Greengrass may be best known for making several films in the Jason Bourne series, he also has a run of visceral docudramas based on real events, from the Sept. 11 attacks on “United 93” to a Somali pirate hijacking in “Captain Phillips.” Greengrass’ films always have a you-are-there immediacy that can be hard to watch. Ultimately, though, they serve to honor the resiliency and courage of ordinary people in the harshest of circumstances.
“22 July” is based on the horrific 2011 attacks in Norway by white supremacist Anders Breivik, who set off a truck bomb in Oslo that killed eight people. Posing as a police officer, he then went to an island that was being used as a summer camp for children of Labour Party officials, murdering another 69 people.
The first third of the film is stomach-churning, cutting back and forth between scenes of the cheerful teens arriving at their island camp and scenes of Breivik (Anders Danielsen Lie) preparing to commit mass murder. The attacks are horrifying, but Greengrass doesn’t linger on them, and by the 45-minute mark of the movie Breivik is in custody by police.
The rest of the film follows the aftermath of the attacks. The Norwegian authorities are determined to give him a fair trial, and Breivik basks in the glow of the attention. “You’re all listening to me now,” he brags in an interrogation room, munching on pizza.
Danielsen Lie has played appealing protagonists in films like “Reprise” and “Oslo August 31st" (he looks like he could be Chris Evans’ younger brother), and here he uses that boyish charm in service of evil. Breivik believes he can manipulate the trial to his own ends to bring his message of hate and prejudice into the mainstream. “The trial is the third attack,” he tells his defense attorney.
The film also follows the long rehabilitation for Viljar Hanssen (Jonas Strand Gravli), a teenager severely injured in the attacks. The film follows the two characters, killer and victim, culminating in Viljar gathering the courage to face Breivik in court.
Breivik is presented as a lone nutcase, pretending to be a “military commander” in a white supremacist network of soldiers that exists largely in his mind. But the disquieting thing for today’s viewers is to see how Breivik’s hateful ideas have infected mainstream politics all over the world, where far-right populist movements are built on hostility to immigration and multiculturalism.
“22 July” is an earnest, even desperate plea not to ignore the rise of extremism, and not to take democratic institutions for granted. In the film, we see the strength of a government that’s accountable to its citizens, and a legal system that preserves the rights of even the worst people. But we also see the fragility of those systems in times of national trauma.
It’s not an easy film to watch, but it’s a worthy one — however you choose to see it.