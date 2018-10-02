Want to stream something really scary?
While horror movies and television shows have seemingly never been bigger, it’s in October when the scares really kick into high gear, especially on streaming services like Netflix and Hulu.
Here’s a guide to the spooky content coming your way in the next few weeks. Netflix and chill? More like Netflix and chilling.
Streaming now: “Hold the Dark” (Netflix) — Jeremy Saulnier follows up his horror-thrillers “Green Room” and “Blue Ruin” with this wintry tale of a naturalist (Jeffrey Wright) who comes to a small town where wolves have reportedly stolen children. He comes to wish he was just dealing with wolves.
Oct. 5: “Into the Dark” (Hulu) — Blumhouse, the horror film company behind such cinematic hits as “Happy Death Day,” created this anthology series with one new movie tied to a particular holiday each month for the next year. October’s Halloween-themed movie is “The Body,” in which a hitman pursues his prey on Halloween, while everyone around him just thinks he has a really realistic hitman costume.
Oct. 5: “The Man in the High Castle” (Amazon Prime) — In its own way, Amazon’s adaptation of Philip K. Dick’s novel, about an America that lost World War II and is now divided between Nazi and Japanese overlords, is pretty darn scary. The third season premieres this weekend.
Oct. 9 and Oct. 28: “Inside No. 9” (BritBox) — The darkly comic anthology series, which varies in tone from suspense to wicked horror, returns for a fourth season. On Oct. 28, BritBox will stream a new live episode of the series.
Oct. 12: “The Haunting of Hill House” (Netflix) — Shirley Jackson’s classic tale of five siblings who are reunited by the death of a sibling now becomes a Netflix series, and early reviews say it’s genuinely terrifying.
Oct. 12: “Apostle” (Netflix) — In this Netflix original movie, Dan Stevens plays a man who goes to a remote island where a cult is holding his sister hostage. Turns out the cult doesn’t want to let her go so easily.
Oct. 12: “Slice” (Amazon Prime) — Chance the Rapper stars as a pizza delivery man who is also a werewolf. But that’s okay, because his town is full of ghosts and the pizza shop sits atop a portal to Hell.
Oct. 19: “Lore” (Amazon Prime) — The second season of the anthology series returns, which turns folktales and tall tales into creepy dramatizations.
Oct. 26: “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” (Netflix) — Everybody’s favorite teenage witch is back, but this remake doesn’t have wisecracking talking cats or any of the other lighthearted fun of previous incarnations. Much like “Riverdale” remade the Archie comics as a dark mystery, this “Sabrina” is more of a full-on horror show.