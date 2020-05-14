Netflix's 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' reaches the end(s)

Kimmy Schmidt must be unbreakable. I know, because I broke her several times while watching/playing the “interactive” episode of “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” that dropped on Tuesday. And she always bounced back.

By making the wrong choice, I crashed Kimmy’s plane, left her to starve to death in the woods, and unleashed a robot apocalypse. But every time, I just backtracked to the last decision tree, and Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) was back, as chipper as ever.

The relentlessly funny and sweet Netflix series officially ended its run after four seasons in January 2019, but is back with this special bonus series finale, “Kimmy Vs. The Reverend.”

If you’ve ever read a “Choose Your Own Adventure” book (called “Pick Your Own Journey” on the show), or played the Netflix interactive episode of “Black Mirror,” you know the drill. At certain points in the episode, you’re given the option of choosing one narrative path or the other by clicking with your mouse or smart TV remote. In the first scene, for example, you get to choose whether Kimmy wears a “fancy dress" or a “fun dress” to her wedding to Frederick, Kimmy’s fiancée and a bonafide prince.