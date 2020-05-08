Netflix's 'The Half of It' is all charm

At school, she’s just as isolated, interacting with her fellow students when she’s writing term papers for them for cash. Lewis beautifully plays Ellie, showing us the armor she’s built up to avoid being hurt by being the outcast. And then we see that armor crumble a little when she sees Aster (Alexxis Lemire), the daughter of the town’s new minister (and band teacher). Aster instantly rockets to the upper echelons on the school’s popular clique, but she also seems genuinely kind in a way that’s out of step with the school’s mean girls.

Ellie keeps her crush to herself, sure she’d never have a chance. But then sweet-natured jock Paul (Daniel Diemer) has a proposition. He also likes Aster, but is tongue-tied, and not particularly articulate when that tongue is untied. Could Ellie write her a letter pretending to be him?

Writing the letter gives Ellie the chance to express her bottled-up feelings, and Aster responds in kind. The letters lead to texts back and forth, and a bond develops between the girls. But Ellie and Paul also have a fun chemistry as they become friends. We know at least one side of this love triangle will have to give, but it’s delightful to watch it play out.