“Like Father” is such a strange movie. The comedy-drama, which premiered Friday on Netflix, begins with one of the lamest premises imaginable, and periodically falls back on tired comic ideas like having characters take part in a karaoke contest.
Yet beneath the obvious jokes and hackneyed situations, there’s an undercurrent of real emotion in its look at an estranged father (Kelsey Grammer) and daughter (Kristen Bell) reconnecting after decades apart. The contrast, a deliberate one by writer-director Lauren Miller Rogen (“For a Good Time, Call . . .”) gives the film a weird but not unpleasant energy that sets it apart from the usual fare.
Bell plays Rachel, a New York advertising executive who is a chronic workaholic, which we understand because she is the only character in the movie who uses her cell phone a lot. This conceit was played out in 2007. In 2018 it’s bizarre to suggest that somebody on their phone has a character defect. (Also, she uses it to call people, not text, which is also very 2007.)
Her cell phone addiction comes up when she’s making deals literally on her way to the altar to get married. When her phone falls out of the bouquet, her husband-to-be throws up his hands and cancels the wedding. If that doesn’t already ruin Rachel’s day, she sees her dad Harry (Grammer) among the guests. It’s the first time she’s seen him since he walked out on the family when she was 5 years old.
After a night of drinking and catching up, father and daughter ill-advisedly decide to go on the honeymoon cruise that Rachel had booked, a two-week cruise on a Cruise Line That Has Clearly Paid A Lot of Money To Be Featured in This Movie, which shall not be named. As Rachel and Harry enjoy the many amenities available on the aforementioned Cruise Line, they fumble toward some kind of reconciliation.
There are some laughs here, especially when Seth Rogen (husband of Miller Rogen) shows up as a amiable fellow passenger who Rachel has a shipboard fling with. But it becomes clear that the familiar comic beats are here to help the family drama go down smoother. As Rachel needles Harry about his failures as a parent, “Like Father” goes to some honest places.
Both Grammer and Bell are really good, willing to underplay the emotions of those scenes to make them feel more authentic. And Miller Rogen’s screenplay doesn’t allow them any easy resolution, but a slow journey closer together that feels earned. When Harry reveals late in the film why he’s just now decided to reach out to his daughter, the reason isn’t what we’re expecting and is rather poignant.
But then those moments are undercut by another cell-phone joke, or karaoke number, or sun-drenched montage set to some familiar pop song, and “Like Father" lets that truthfulness slip away. I initially shut it off after the first 15 minutes, but I’m more or less glad I came back a couple of days later and gave it a chance.
Also on streaming: Hulu’s “Casual” is that rare comedy series that has evolved along with its characters, becoming more complex and tender from season to season. It takes its biggest jump forward in its fourth and final season, leaping several years into the future, where people go on virtual-reality dates and have their lives controlled by Alexa-like personal assistants. But at its core it’s still a show about people searching for connections with other people, and online daters know that tech can only get you so far.
Fans of the British mystery series “Bletchley Circle,” about a group of female codebreakers in World War II solving murders as well as decrypting Nazi code, will be delighted to know the show is back as the first original series on the BBC’s streaming service, BritBox. But it’s “back” in a different time and place.
In “Bletchley Circle: San Francisco,” the year is 1956, and two of the main characters from the original show, Millie Harcourt (Rachael Stirling) and Jean McBrian (Julie Graham), have moved to the City by the Bay. They’re tracking the killer of a fellow codebreaker who was murdered at Bletchley during the war. A mysterious symbol was scrawled on her palm, and the murderer was never caught.
Over a decade later, murders with the same modus operandi are being committed in San Fran, and Jean and Millie are determined to see justice done.
It must be said that “Bletchley” loses something essential in leaving its fascinating World War II setting, although the show tries to evoke some of the tensions of 1950s America, including sexism and racism. The historical backdrop of the first few episodes is the real-life story of how African-American residents were pushed out of the Fillmore District by the city to make way for redevelopment. The British sleuths also team up with some former American codebreakers who they used to exchange messages with at the Presidio, leading to some fun culture clashes: “Loo’s down the hall.” “Is Lou your cousin?”