Hans Obma wasn’t born in Berlin or Moscow or Paris. But you likely can’t tell that when you see him on TV.
The La Crosse-born actor and University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate is a working actor in Los Angeles who has made an unusual niche for himself playing characters who come from places far from Wisconsin.
“Plays foreigners, villains and crazy people,” reads his Twitter bio.
Over coffee at the downtown Barriques recently, when Obma was home visiting family, he easily slips into speaking fluent Russian or French. It’s not just the accent, but a fully realized performance right down to the cadence and hand gestures.
“I really do find that that is what sticks in people’s minds,” Obma said. “It’s true that I do speak several languages. But I get auditions for accents that I’ve never done before, languages I’ve never spoken before. So it really sticks in people’s minds.”
Currently, Obma has a recurring role on AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” playing Adrian, part of a team of Germans who are building a “superlab” to make meth for the show’s chief villain, Gus Fring. He appears in the episode airing next Monday at 8 p.m., and after that his future with the show is unclear.
Obma moved around a lot growing up in Wisconsin, going from La Crosse to high school in Fond du Lac and college in Madison. His family now lives in Green Bay.
“Everybody always thought I was a foreign exchange student,” he said. “It also had something to do with my name, my basic appearance. I had this really good teacher in high school who really reaffirmed my abilities in languages.”
In deciding to pursue a career as an actor, Obma got some valuable advice from someone who told him that people are remembered for being good at one specific thing, not for being good in general. He decided to lean in on his facility with accents when auditioning for roles.
Since then, he’s played a French war hero on “TURN: Washington’s Spies,” a crooked Hungarian businessman on the TV series “Get Shorty,” and a Czech warlock on “The Vampire Diaries.”
But it was getting the job on “Better Call Saul” that really excited him. The show, a prequel to “Breaking Bad” that follows the downward spiral of attorney Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), is beloved by critics. Having the show on his resume stands out when Obma is auditioning for other work.
“’Better Call Saul’ is like hipster cool,” he said. "It’s immediately relevant. As soon as the fact that I was on ‘Better Call Saul’ comes up, it immediately piques people’s interest. It’s been really helpful, actually.”
Obma said he was a little nervous flying to the show’s set in New Mexico, both because of the high pedigree of the series and that he would be working alongside authentic German actors. But he said the cast and crew couldn’t have been more welcoming.
“This show, more than any other show I’ve worked with, is a real community of people on the set,” he said. “We spend time together. That first day of filming, I ended up sitting up across the table from the writer of that episode. They make you feel like they want you to be there, because they chose you.”
The good feeling lasted past the end of the shoot. In the Albuquerque airport waiting for his flight home to Los Angeles, Obma saw actor Jonathan Banks, who plays Mike Ehrmentraut on “Saul,” waiting for his own flight. Obma didn’t feel right approaching the actor, but he didn’t have to. Banks came out and chatted with Obma until his flight boarded.
“He didn’t have to do that,” Obma said.
Obma said his dream role would be one that would allow him to fully use all of his chameleonic abilities — a Bond villain.
“I would love being a Bond villain who can flow seamlessly from one culture into another, one language and accent to another, able to change his appearance when necessary to do different things,” he said. “Oh, man. I almost want to write a Bond script right now.”