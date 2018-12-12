In Season 2, she’s still marvelous. And everybody knows it.
Everybody is smitten with Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), the 1950s Jewish housewife turned stand-up comedian, on Amazon Prime’s hit Emmy-winning show “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” But noone is more smitten than show creator Amy Sherman-Palladino (“Gilmore Girls”), whose affection for her title character spills over into every frame and every line of every episode.
The show, which premiered its second season last week, even moves like Midge does, fast-paced and confident. Some scenes are jaw-dropping single-take shots, like the stunning opening shot of Episode 1 in which the camera moves through a department store and down into the bowels of the building, where Midge and the other switchboard operators (known as the Basement Girls) toil away. Other scenes feature rapid-fire cutting back and forth between two characters, firing great lines like a pair of champion badminton players.
Season 2 expands the world of Mrs. Maisel, as she finds her footing as a comedian and starts to get gigs booked with the help of her salty manager Susie (the invaluable Alex Borstein). Not only are there jaunts to Paris and the Catskills, but supporting characters get more screen time. That not only includes Midge’s parents (Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle) but her estranged husband Joel (Michael Zegen) and his parents (Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron). I was surprised to see Joel take such a large and generally sympathetic role, given that he was such a heel in Season 1, having an affair with his secretary and jealous of Midge’s stand-up talent.
There’s seemingly no audience that Mrs. Maisel can’t conquer. In the opening episode, she wins over a skeptical Parisian crowd with the help of a French interpreter. In the second episode, after suffering slights and insults from a cavalcade of boorish male comedians, she gets onstage and cuts them all down to size to the audience’s delight. Her luck finally runs out in Episode 3 when she gives an ill-advised and unwanted toast at a friend’s wedding.
This is likely not a realistic depiction of what it would be like to be a female stand-up comedian in the 1950s. Joan Rivers, whose career the show is modeled on, wrote and talked at length about the much tougher time she had breaking into the boys’ club. But it is satisfying, even cathartic to watch, as sort of a modern-day fantasy of a smart, funny woman smashing the ‘50s patriarchy.
The production values remain spectacular, conjuring up visions of ‘50s New York (and Paris) that capture every period detail perfectly. “Mrs. Maisel” is a fully-realized world we can escape into, where everybody has the perfect one-liner at the ready and a smart, resourceful woman can overcome almost anything.
Also on streaming: It looks like Madison won’t get the chance to see Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” on the big screen, at least not yet. Netflix agreed to screen the critically acclaimed film, Cuaron’s first since “Gravity,” in 100 theaters (including Milwaukee’s Downer Theatre), but there are no plans for a Madison screening. For now, we’ll have to watch it on Netflix (it premieres Friday) and imagine what Cuaron’s gorgeous black-and-white cinematography would look like on the big screen.
On Monday, Acorn TV premieres the acclaimed new thriller series “Blood.” Carolina Main plays a young woman estranged from her family who returns home when her mother dies under mysterious circumstances. She finds a lot of dangling loose ends and family secrets, many of them leading back to her father.