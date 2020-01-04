'McCarthy' documentary looks at life of Wisconsin's most notorious senator

“He was an everyman type of a politician,” she said. “I think he talked to people and said, ‘Look, I’m just like you. I’m just an ordinary guy who grew up on a farm.’ He was an incredibly hard worker. He was elected to the Senate because he was just unstoppable, campaigning all the time.

“And he really was kind of a dirty fighter, and he was a terrible liar. He didn’t mind telling lies and distorting the truth and misleading people. And I think that the press had a really hard time keeping up with his untruths. He’d tell one lie, and while people were trying to fact-check that, he was onto the next lie.”

“McCarthy” documents how he bulldozed through Washington, D.C., how he manipulated the press to his own ends, how his fellow Republicans thought he could harness his crusade for their own ends, until he finally became too powerful to control. Grimberg interviews historians and journalists, but also the sons and daughters of McCarthy’s accused, and even Leon Kamin, a former Harvard grad student who was targeted by McCarthy during the Red Scare. (Kamin died in 2017 after the interview was conducted.)