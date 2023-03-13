Madison-raised Reette Thorns appeared on ABC's "American Idol," Sunday and got the go-ahead from two of the show's three judges, moving her on to the next level of the competition.

Thorns received a "golden ticket" on her audition episode of "Idol," which aired after the "Academy Awards." Her section of the episode wasn't on until about 11:45 p.m. because the Oscars ran late.

Her next stop on the show: Hollywood.

A spokesman for the show said he wasn't sure in what capacity Thorns will be featured in the Hollywood Week episodes, scheduled to run April 3-4.

The program that aired Sunday was filmed in September in Las Vegas and Thorns had to keep the results a secret beforehand.

Thorn's appearance started with her sharing a moment with her sister, Jayshiya Thompson, 27, in an on-call room before the audition. "How you feeling?" asks Thompson.

"Anxious, emotional, overwhelmed," Thorns replies.

"You're gonna do great. Sing your heart out. That's what you do every day. Okay?" said Thompson, who lives in Vegas.

Then they exchange "I love yous."

As she walked onto the "Idol" stage, a voiceover of Thorns has her saying that when she was a little girl, she dreamed of this.

"I never thought that I would be here of all places," she said, adding that she was "very grateful."

She introduced herself to the show's judges, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, by saying, "My name is Reette Thorns. I'm 20 years old and I'm from Madison, Wisconsin."

Thorns, now 21, graduated in 2020 from Madison Memorial High School, where she was a standout basketball player and shot putter. She is now a student at Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan, studying theater. She is also on the track and field team.

She's on Eastern time and said the show came on around midnight in Michigan, where she hosted a party in the recreational room of her apartment complex and watched with about 30 others, including people from the building, schoolmates, teammates and friends.

She described for the judges and the show's large national audience her difficult upbringing with a mother who struggled with addiction Thorns' whole life. She told them that she's on the show because of her mother, Veronica Alfred, whom she loves. "I want to show her that she does have something to believe in."

On the program, Thorns said that her life was unstable until she was 16. She told the story of her mom being gone when she was 11 or 12 and of not knowing how to make food for her sister and brother.

Thorns said she didn't want to tell anyone about her family's situation for fear she and her siblings would be taken away from their mother again. "Anybody would rather be with their mom than not be with her at all," she said on the program. "I love my mom and still, to this day, I want her to know that I'm rooting for her."

Bryan tells her, "The fact that you still have this whole level of forgiveness in your heart for your mother is so very special. The fact that you have the courage to grow up like you have and then come stand in that oval, that circle in front of us, is so brave."

Monday morning Thorns said a lot of people don't talk about family substance abuse issues because of the stigma surrounding it and "how much those people actually struggle."

She said it's important for people to realize addiction is not a choice but a disease "that they're suffering through."

Thorns said some of her friends and family members had never heard specific parts of that story or how bad it got. "That was a little nerve-wracking for me."

After comments from the judges about her life experiences, Thorns sang "I Believe" by Fantasia Barrino. Perry put her hands over her heart as Thorns sang.

In May 2004, Barrino, a young mother from North Carolina, became the third "Idol" winner at age 20. Barrino's "Idol" win was something Thorns said she and her mother bonded over and it has been one of their biggest inspirations. Thorns said she's watched the program since she was 6-years-old.

Thorns choked back tears on the program after the emotional song with the lyrics "I believe in the impossible/If I reach deep within my heart."

When she was done singing, she began crying and Richie left the judges' table, walked over to Thorns and gave her a hug.

"You're the only contestant that he's done this for today," Perry said.

Richie put a handkerchief in Thorns' hand that she used to wipe her eyes.

Thorns keeps the hanky in her college apartment. She said she folded it up into the best square possible, and put it in a picture frame with a little label.

Richie, back at the judges' table, told Thorns that the first note she hit was spot on. "The rest of it was nerves, but you got that voice. If I could give you a big adrenaline dose of confidence, it's in there. You touched me. That's the whole name of this business. It's a big 'yes' for me and I just want to remember this moment in your life, okay?"

Perry added, "We believed it. Was it perfect? No, but perfection doesn't exist. It just needs to be supported. Just need a little TLC." She told Thorns to trust them, adding that she might even act as her "stage mom."

Bryan said two yes votes gets her to the Hollywood phase of the show. "But listen, we're going to push you, too. So, I'm going to give you a 'no'. So you work and you work and you work."

At the end of her segment, Thorns said she'd been dreaming about being on "Idol" since she was a kid. As she looked at a collection of photos of her and her mother, she said, "Mom, I love you and I believe in you. Together we can get through anything."

Thorns said Monday morning that she cried a lot watching the program. "I think that I did amazing for my first time and there's definitely a lot to work on and I'm aware of that."

She said watching the show brought back memories and there were parts she had forgotten. "It was real and it was me. And that's all I wanted. So, I love that."

Take a look at 'Immersive Van Gogh'