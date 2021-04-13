Madison singer Raine Stern wins her battle on NBC's 'The Voice,' moves on to sing again

Before the contest, Jonas said Stern "has that star thing about her." He said Marshall "has a really warm tone and a really great range."

Marshall described himself as a quiet, shy kid who stepped out of his comfort zone when, at age 15, he joined a boy band. At 16, he got diagnosed with leukemia and said he couldn't sing for months. "I feel so blessed to be here," he said.

Actor/singer Darren Criss from the TV show "Glee" helped Jonas coach Stern and Marshall, and in rehearsal footage, praised Stern and said he'd "sign up for the first semester of swag lessons that she decides to give," to which Jonas said, "membership is closing up fast."

Jonas told Stern she needed to be thinking about the falsetto notes a bit more, and instructed her to elongate her neck and open up her throat to allow the notes to come out.

In an interview on the show, Stern said that "Adore You" is about unconditional love and it reminded her of her relationship with girlfriend, Lydia Woessner, 24.

"I do adore her no matter what," Stern said of Woessner. "We write music together. We have a dog together, and a cat together. Everything is just like so compatible. In my mind, I'm singing the song to her."