Madison singer and guitarist Raine Stern 'rare find'' on 'The Voice'
Madison singer and guitarist Raine Stern 'rare find'' on 'The Voice'

Madison musician Raine Stern writes and arranges all the parts for her nine-piece band.

Local singer and guitar prodigy Raine Stern dazzled judges on the NBC show "The Voice" Monday night, prompting Blake Shelton to say, "You're a rare find. And you're about to have your moment in the music industry."

Raine Stern grew up in New Glarus and moved to Madison when she was 18.

Stern, who grew up in New Glarus and moved to Madison when she was 18, made it through the first round of “The Voice” Season 20 Blind Auditions, and chose Nick Jonas as a coach after he praised her and noted that they play a lot of the same instruments.

Jonas plays guitar, drums and keyboards, while Stern, who played guitar on the show, said she also plays keyboards, bass and drums.

After Stern sang, "Electric Feel," Shelton told her, "You really know how to milk a performance. It just kept getting better and more amplified." 

Jonas added: "I'm going to fight for you because you are one of the most unique performers and creatives that we've seen on the show."

Stern got applause when she said she was from Madison, Wisconsin. When Shelton asked, "Do you perform up there?" Stern told him that she writes and arranges all the parts for her nine-piece band.

Before COVID-19, Stern was a regular performer at venues such as the High Noon Saloon, North Street Cabaret, and the Winnebago, now the Bur Oak. The Raine Stern Band, formed in 2018, made the rounds at festivals including Orton Park and Summerfest (June 2019).

“I’ve got albums worth of material,” she told Madison Magazine in 2019 when she was 21. “I have so much stuff, you have no idea.”

On "The Voice," the judges marveled at the young musician's creativity. The word came up a lot. When Stern said, "creating is my most favorite part," judge Kelly Clarkson said, "Your whole vibe is creative."

Judge John Legend, who gave Stern a standing ovation, said, "You have so much creative energy that's flowing from you, and we're just lucky that you brought that energy to 'The Voice.' "

Staying in? We've got you covered







