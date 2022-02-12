 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madison man fulfills longtime dream of being a 'Jeopardy' contestant

Nick Heise with Mayim Bialik

Nick Heise with host Mayim Bialik on the set of "Jeopardy!"

 SUBMITTED

Madison resident Nick Heise, who was a “Jeopardy!” contestant on episodes that aired Thursday and Friday, said he doesn’t have big plans on how to spend the $25,900 he won.

“I haven’t thought about it too much,” Heise, 25, said moments before his second episode aired.

“My wife and I bought a house last year here in Madison, so there’s always projects there. There’s always things that could use updating, but I don’t have any big purchases planned.”

Heise won Thursday, knocking off a three-day “Jeopardy!” champion with a big final wager.

The answer/clue was: “In 1946 she was aboard a train to Darjeeling when she heard what she later described as ‘the call within a call.’”

The question: “Who was Mother Teresa?”

But he lost Friday after going into final Jeopardy trailing the eventual winner.

The category was international playwrights with the answer: “A piece of writing advice from this man who died in 1904 concludes ‘otherwise don’t put it there.’”

Heise had $13,600 going in and made a $5,300 wager. He guessed (Henrik) Ibsen, when his challenger, who had $29,800 and bet $200, correctly said (Anton) Chekhov.

Nick Heise

Heise

“I’ve watched ‘Jeopardy!’ my whole life,” Heise said. “My wife and I watch pretty regularly, especially in the last couple years.”

Heise grew up in the western Chicago suburb of Geneva and got his undergraduate and master’s degrees at the University of Notre Dame.

His wife, Hannah Ray, 24, applied for medical school at UW-Madison, so he got a job at at Epic Systems in Verona, where he’s a technical services engineer, helping customers use the company’s medical records software.

Heise, who lives in the Crestwood neighborhood on Madison’s West Side, called it surreal to get selected, and “even crazier actually going out to Los Angeles and seeing the stage and the set and everything.”

He said he took an online test about two years ago and was invited last spring to do an audition over Zoom.

Heise said he wasn’t sure what his chances were of getting on. Then, in October he was selected and flew out for the Nov. 30 taping.

Contestants had to get multiple negative COVID-19 test results before flying out, and, once in Los Angeles, he said, it was a hectic day of taping. He flew back the next day.

Nick Heise and Hannah Ray.

Nick Heise and his wife, Hannah Ray.

Heise watched Thursday night at home with his wife and a friend, and Friday just with his wife, but had friends and family around the country rooting for him.

“It was such a whirlwind being up there,” he said. “I didn’t even remember a whole lot of the details of my game in terms of all the questions and all the twists and turns, so it was fun.”

