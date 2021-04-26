Madison-area singer Raine Stern gets knocked out of NBC's 'The Voice'

Madison-area singer Raine Stern lost her knockout round on NBC’s “The Voice,” which aired Monday night, with coach Nick Jonas saying it was a tough decision.

“Jose, you are one of my favorite people on my team,” Jonas told Stern’s competitor, Jose E. Figueroa Jr., 33. “You have been solid in every performance. Certainly not easy, but the winner of this knockout is Jose.”

In a short clip of the competition, Stern, 22, played guitar and sang “No Such Thing” by John Mayer.

Earlier this month, as the coaches/judges finalized their teams before the “knockouts” began, Stern beat competitor Andrew Marshall, 21, of Boxford, Massachusetts, and said, “I’m kind of mind-blown right now and getting emotional, honestly. I’m going to show Nick what I’m capable of in the knockouts.”

In the knockout rounds contestants get to sing a song they choose in the hopes of making it to the live shows and the season finale.

“The Voice” is a 10-year-old singing competition that has aired for 20 seasons. The winner, voted on by viewers, receives $100,000 and a record deal.

Figueroa, a Christian and gospel artist, is a New York native now based in Kissimmee, Florida.