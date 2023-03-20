Andrew Drake, of Oregon, has a "Wheel of Fortune"-watching routine after dinner every night with his wife and three young children, but never imagined he'd be a contestant.

But after applying and not hearing back for two years, Drake got his chance to spin the wheel in January, and his episode is scheduled to air Monday night at 6:30 on NBC-15.

In January of 2021, he said, they saw an advertisement at the end of the show encouraging viewers to send in a video application. His older daughter, who was 7 then, said, "Mom, Dad, you gotta do it."

So, Drake, 40, a cybersecurity software salesperson for a company called Security Scorecard, and his wife, Lindsey Drake, each put together a video and submitted it.

"We didn't think another minute about it," he said. "And two years go by."

Then, in January, he got a call asking him to do an online audition. At first, he said, he thought it was a joke or spam. But after he verified that it was legitimately someone from Sony Pictures, he agreed to a Zoom audition where they put him and three or four others on a call and had them solve puzzles and play "Wheel of Fortune"-type games.

"I thought I did OK," Drake said. "I wasn't real confident that I blew them away."

Again, Drake said he didn't think much of it. Then, about a week later, he got a call asking him to come to Culver City, California, for a taping. "I said, 'absolutely.' Then it got real."

Drake said hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White were extremely genuine. "What you've seen on TV for decades with them is true. They're just really down-to-earth, nice people. They've met hundreds and thousands of contestants over the years, but they still took the time to talk to us individually and welcome us and hear our story."

Sony Pictures calls "Wheel of Fortune" the most successful syndicated program in TV history. Since its debut in 1983, the show, a TV version of the game hangman, has awarded more than $250 million in cash and prizes to its contestants.

About 10,000 people audition each year for the chance to appear on the show, according to Sony Pictures. The show gets about 26 million viewers per week, attracting a larger audience than many primetime shows.

Drake went out to California in late January with his parents, Anne and Tim Olson, who also live in Oregon. They were there for three days and on the first day had to go through COVID protocols to make sure he was healthy enough to be on the show and his parents were healthy enough to sit in the studio audience.

The next day was packed with makeup, legal waivers, wheel-spinning practice, meeting Pat and Vanna, and actually taping the show.

"It was kind of a whirlwind. For how engaged you are the whole time and how focused you are, there's a lot that I don't remember," Drake said. "I don't remember all the puzzles. I think the excitement was so high and the adrenaline was just going so high."

Drake said he's far more nervous for tonight than when he taped the show. He said he and his family will likely watch at The Thirsty Goat in Fitchburg.

Playing the game was harder than he expected, he said, because when you're sitting at home, there's no pressure. On the show you "can't talk with your neighbors and say, 'Hey, do you think it's this?' Or 'Hey, maybe it's this.'"

He said he was most surprised by how many people are involved with the show. "There were dozens of producers, assistant producers, stage help, folks that kind of run around doing everything. You don't see any of that on TV because it's all off camera."

Drake after he and his wife watch "Wheel" with daughters Brooklynn, 10, and Aubree, 6, and son, Beckett, 3, "then we read books and go to bed."

Take a look at 'Immersive Van Gogh'