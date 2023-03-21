Andrew Drake, of Oregon, has a “Wheel of Fortune”-watching routine after dinner every night with his wife and three young children, but he never imagined he’d be a contestant.

But after applying and not hearing back for two years, Drake got his chance to spin the wheel in January and walked away in second place with $13,400.

His episode aired Monday at 6:30 p.m. on WMTV (Ch. 15).

After host Pat Sajak announced that Drake was from Oregon, Wisconsin, he asked if it was small. “It’s a small town right outside of Madison,” Drake said.

“Gotcha,” Sajak said, and then pointed out that Drake is a “married man.”

“I am,” Drake said. “I’ve been married 10 years to my beautiful, lovely, supportive wife, Lindsey, for 10 years of wedded bliss.”

When Sajak noted that Drake is a “sports memorabilia” guy, Drake said he likes to collect anything signed by Badgers, Packers, Brewers players, “you name it,” to which Sajak said, “You wanna start a game-show-host collection? I can sign a couple of things.”

In January 2021, Drake said, he and his family saw an advertisement at the end of the show encouraging viewers to send in a video application. His older daughter, who was 7 then, said, “Mom, Dad, you gotta do it.”

So, Drake, 40, a cybersecurity software salesperson for a company called Security Scorecard, and Lindsey each put together a video and submitted it.

“We didn’t think another minute about it,” he said. “And two years go by.”

Then in January, he got a call asking him to do an online audition. At first, he said, he thought it was a joke. But after he verified that it was legitimately someone from Sony Pictures, he agreed to a Zoom audition in which representatives from the show put him and three or four others on a call and had them solve puzzles and play “Wheel of Fortune”-type games.

“I thought I did OK,” Drake said. “I wasn’t real confident that I blew them away.”

Then about a week later, he got a call asking him to come to Culver City, California, for a taping. “I said, ‘Absolutely.’ Then it got real.”

‘Nice people’

Drake said Sajak and co-host Vanna White were extremely genuine.

“What you’ve seen on TV for decades with them is true,” he said. “They’re just really down-to-earth, nice people. They’ve met hundreds and thousands of contestants over the years, but they still took the time to talk to us individually and welcome us and hear our story.”

Sony Pictures calls “Wheel of Fortune” the most successful syndicated program in TV history. Since its debut in 1983, the show has awarded more than $250 million in cash and prizes to its contestants.

According to Christopher Orenic, a spokesperson for Sony Pictures, “Wheel” has 39 weeks of shows each season, with five shows per week, and three contestants per show. Out of the approximately 10,000 applications the show gets per season, 585 contestants make it on, he said.

The show’s seasons usually start the second week of September and run through the first or second week of June. This, its 40th season, started Sept. 12 and ends June 9, Orenic said.

The show gets about 26 million viewers per week, attracting a larger audience than many primetime shows.

‘Whirlwind’ time

Drake went out to California in late January with his parents, Anne and Tim Olson, who also live in Oregon. They were there for three days and on the first day had to go through COVID protocols to make sure he was healthy enough to be on the show and his parents were healthy enough to sit in the studio audience.

The next day was packed with makeup, legal waivers, wheel-spinning practice, meeting Pat and Vanna, and actually taping the show.

“It was kind of a whirlwind. For how engaged you are the whole time and how focused you are, there’s a lot that I don’t remember,” Drake said. “I don’t remember all the puzzles. I think the excitement was so high and the adrenaline was just going so high.”

Drake said Monday morning that he was far more nervous to watch the show than he was when he taped it. He said he and his family planned to watch at The Thirsty Goat in Fitchburg.

Playing the game was harder than he expected, he said, because when you’re sitting at home, there’s no pressure. On the show, you “can’t talk with your neighbors and say, ‘Hey, do you think it’s this?’ Or ‘Hey, maybe it’s this.’”

He said he was most surprised by how many people are involved with the show. “There were dozens of producers, assistant producers, stage help, folks that kind of run around doing everything. You don’t see any of that on TV because it’s all off camera.”

Drake said after he and his wife watch “Wheel” with daughters Brooklynn, 10, and Aubree, 6, and son Beckett, 3, “then we read books and go to bed.”

