Madison a 'hidden jewel' to be featured in PBS travel show

One of the things that deeply impressed PBS travel host Samantha Brown during a trip to Madison last year didn’t make it into the final cut of an episode she is doing on the city for her show.

It was the morning that Brown woke up in her room at The Edgewater hotel and saw the sun rising over Lake Mendota.

“That’s one of the things about Madison being a four-season city. Your environment changes,” she said. The lake, in any season, “becomes this ephemeral thing.”

Brown is the host of the PBS travel series “Samantha Brown’s Places to Love,” which is launching its sixth season later this month. One of this year’s 10 new episodes brings her to Madison, where she spends close to an hour on air exploring the UW-Madison campus, a supper club, a curling competition and more.

And while she didn’t get that Lake Mendota sunrise on camera, she was still able to learn about Wisconsin cheese and sample her first Brandy Old Fashioned.

March adventure

The Emmy-winning Brown and her production crew filmed in the Wisconsin capital in mid-March 2022. Outdoor scenes are set against a backdrop of bare trees and early-spring snow patches, not the summer green or dazzling winter white that Madison might be known for.

But that doesn’t concern Ellie Westman Chin, president and CEO of Destination Madison, which helped woo “Places to Love” to film an episode here. In promoting tourism, Destination Madison touts the city as a four-season destination with plenty to see and do year-round, Chin said.

“Samantha Brown’s Places to Love” attracts some 2 million viewers per episode, and shows are put online and into a rotation on public TV even after their initial airing, she said. The travel show, which starting Jan. 20 can be seen locally on PBS Wisconsin Create (channel 21.3), also streams on Roku TV.

One of the stops Brown made in Madison was the Fromagination cheese shop on Capitol Square. Brown’s “very professional” film crew spent two days there getting footage, said Fromagination owner Ken Monteleone.

“It was exciting because I have been a follower of Samantha Brown for years,” said Monteleone who, along with a group from Destination Madison, will attend the premiere for the new season later this month in New York.

In a phone interview, Brown said she was struck by Madison’s hardiness and recalled looking across the city’s lakes to see tiny figures in the distance hiking across the ice.

“It was great to see that Madison doesn’t hunker down during the winter,” she said. “People really get out and enjoy it.”

She was also intrigued by the Wisconsin Idea, and the rich archaeological history of the Ho-Chunk lands where UW-Madison now stands, she said. The Madison episode of “Samantha Brown’s Places to Love” opens with a campus tour by Aaron Bird Bear, the university’s recently retired director of tribal relations.

“When you meet someone like that, we will build an entire episode around” the experience, Brown said.

Curling connection

Brown’s husband, Kevin O’Leary, also appears in the Madison episode. O’Leary, who originally had a career in IT, is now executive producer of “Samantha Brown’s Places to Love” and oversees logistics while Brown handles the creative side of the show. The couple lives in Brooklyn, New York, with their school-age twin son and daughter.

O’Leary also happens to be an avid curler, having fallen in love with the sport by watching multiple Olympic Games in person. He now plays every Wednesday night with the Brooklyn curling club, Brown said, and in Madison made it a point to meet Olympian and national curling champion Becca Hamilton.

Brown grew up in New Hampshire and moved to New York City after college in pursuit of a Broadway career — but spent a lot of years waitressing. After venturing into commercial work, she was spotted by the Travel Channel and brought on board to host its “Great Hotels” series.

Since then, Brown’s career has taken her to over 250 cities in 74 countries. Her work won two Emmy Awards in 2019 in the categories of ”Outstanding Host for a Lifestyle, Children’s or Special Class Program” and “Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program.”

Tourism rebounding

The timing for a Madison appearance on “Samantha Brown’s Places to Love” “couldn’t be better,” said Chin. Direct visitor spending in Madison fell from a high of $1.4 billion in 2019 to $783 million in 2020, she said, a pandemic-era decrease of 43%.

In 2021, direct visitor spending rebounded to $1.05 billion. Destination Madison’s new three-year strategic plan sets a goal of reaching $2 billion, Chin said.

Other destinations Brown explores in “Places to Love” this season include Belfast and the Antrim Coast in Northern Ireland; St. Augustine, Florida; Alaska; Big Sky, Montana; Savannah, Georgia; southern California; Chattanooga, Tennessee; and Limerick and Country Clare, Ireland.

By including lower-cost destinations such as Madison in the lineup, “We wanted to show places we call ‘hidden jewels,’” Brown said. “We wanted to make incredible travel experiences more accessible.”