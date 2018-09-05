Tom Clancy’s hero “Jack Ryan” is always presented as a reluctant hero, a CIA analyst who would rather be behind a desk at Langley than out in the field.
Uh huh. Sure, Jack.
By the end of the first episode of Amazon Prime’s new series “Jack Ryan,” Jack (John Krasinski) is fighting terrorists at a secret military base in Yemen. By the end of the second episode, he’s got a gun out chasing a potential terrorist through the streets of Paris.
Of course, part of the fun of the previous Jack Ryan novels and movies was seeing how Clancy and the screenwriters would maneuver their “reluctant” analyst hero onto a Russian submarine (“The Hunt for Red October”) or to battle a drug cartel in Central America (“Clear and Present Danger”). And, to be fair, “Jack Ryan” might not be as compelling if the most action Ryan saw was leaving his computer to get lunch in the CIA cafeteria.
And “Jack Ryan” is a compelling show, off to a strong start with the first eight-episode season that premiered last week. Despite being set in the contemporary world, it’s a throwback to the old-fashioned spy novels that filled airport bookstores.
This Jack Ryan is both a veteran of Afghanistan (suffering from PTSD sparked by a helicopter crash) and a former Wall Street hotshot before he came to the CIA. Krasinski plays him as a bit of a blank, earnest and driven, but with none of the wry humor of Jim Halpern on “The Office.” The only flashes of personality he really shows are in his courtship of a local epidemiologist (Abbie Cornish), or in his clashes with his boss, Jim Greer (Wendell Pierce).
In the movies, Greer was played by James Earl Jones as an avuncular father figure, but this new “Jack Ryan” makes the interesting choice to make the character more of an equal to Ryan. While he’s technically Ryan’s supervisor, this Greer is a former high-ranking official who has been demoted to Ryan’s unit, and is on the outs with his supervisors. Pierce (“The Wire”) provides a simmering, complex performance that meshes well with Krasinski’s placid Ryan.
The series follow Ryan’s attempts to track down a Syrian terrorist named Suleiman (Ali Suliman) who is apparently plotting something big. Much like in a novel, the show also shifts between several perspectives to follow not only Ryan and Suleiman, but Suleiman’s wife (Dina Shahibi) and an American drone fighter pilot (John Magaro) whose connection to the main plot is unclear at first.
That ensemble approach works well for “Jack Ryan,” especially since Krasinski underplays the title hero so much. We understand the villain’s motivations better and the wider geopolitical world in which the heroes and villains are operating. But the series still leaves room for terrific action sequences, especially that well-staged Yemen battle in the opening episode, which will hook a lot of viewers.
Also on streaming: Between the TV series “American Vandal” (Season 2 premieres Sept. 14) and movies like “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before,” Netflix is going after teen audiences with some good programming. The latest is the new rom-com “Sierra Burgess is a Loser,” premiering Friday, which is a retelling of “Cyrano de Bergerac” in a high school setting.
Guy Pearce is one of those “I’ll watch him in anything” actors for me, so I need to catch up on his Australian TV series “Jack Irish.” Season 2 premieres Monday on Actor TV, with Pearce’s Irish, a down-on-his-luck criminal lawyer investigating a shady pharmaceutical company.