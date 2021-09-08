Hulu's 'Only Murders in the Building' provides serial laughs

Then Gomez enters the frame as Mabel, their mysterious neighbor in the sumptuous Upper West Side apartment building. Through Gomez’s exquisite sardonic reactions, Charles and Oliver are revealed as two lonely old men who think they’re more relevant than they are. It adds a bit of poignancy to the comedy.

What brings the three of them together is death. When a neighbor turns up dead in a possible suicide, the trio set off to solve the mystery. Well, they decide to launch a true-crime podcast about the mystery, which is not quite the same thing. The show has a great time making fun of the podcasting world, especially the chipper bloodthirstiness of true-crime podcasts.

On top of its nimble comedy and warm chemistry, “Murders” is a good mystery, full of twists and turns and long-buried secrets being revealed. Martin co-created the show with John Hoffman, and the show’s pacing is brilliant, each half-hour episode giving us just enough of the mystery to keep us going to the next one.

“Only Murders in the Building” is probably the best thing Steve Martin’s done since “Bowfinger,” and that it’s a hit hopefully opens the door to future seasons. It’s an awfully big building.