Hulu's 'Only Murders in the Building' provides serial laughs

Pairing Steve Martin and Martin Short with Selena Gomez seems like a desperate attempt at cross-generational appeal, like that time Bing Crosby and David Bowie sang “Little Drummer Boy.”
So why does Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” work so well? In an era where streaming shows are micro-targeted at specific demographics, “Murders" will appeal to Baby Boomers who remember Martin and Short from “The Three Amigos” and millennials who know Gomez from the pop charts, and a lot of people in between.
It's no surprise Martin and Short have great chemistry; in addition to doing movies together, they’ve been on tour with a two-man comedy show for the past few years. The show captures Martin’s dry-as-dirt deadpan playing off Short’s sendup of please-like-me showbiz energy.
Short dials it down (as much as he possibly can), as Oliver, a washed-up theater director hungry for his next big hit. Martin plays Charles, a washed-up actor forever identified with the hit detective show he had in the ‘80s. They hit the tone just right. The pair is very funny together onscreen but keep themselves grounded enough so their characters don’t become over-the-top and exhausting.
Then Gomez enters the frame as Mabel, their mysterious neighbor in the sumptuous Upper West Side apartment building. Through Gomez’s exquisite sardonic reactions, Charles and Oliver are revealed as two lonely old men who think they’re more relevant than they are. It adds a bit of poignancy to the comedy.
What brings the three of them together is death. When a neighbor turns up dead in a possible suicide, the trio set off to solve the mystery. Well, they decide to launch a true-crime podcast about the mystery, which is not quite the same thing. The show has a great time making fun of the podcasting world, especially the chipper bloodthirstiness of true-crime podcasts.
On top of its nimble comedy and warm chemistry, “Murders” is a good mystery, full of twists and turns and long-buried secrets being revealed. Martin co-created the show with John Hoffman, and the show’s pacing is brilliant, each half-hour episode giving us just enough of the mystery to keep us going to the next one.
“Only Murders in the Building” is probably the best thing Steve Martin’s done since “Bowfinger,” and that it’s a hit hopefully opens the door to future seasons. It’s an awfully big building.
Also on streaming: Confession: I pumped a lot of quarters into the Frogger machine at the mall arcade as a kid. But does that mean I wanted to BE Frogger? I’d get the chance with “Frogger,” a new game show series on Peacock that premieres Thursday in which contestants navigate an obstacle course “Wipeout”-style. Call me when there’s a “Donkey Kong” show where an ape rolls barrels at the contestants.
The filmed production of the acclaimed Tony-winning musical “Come From Away” comes to Apple TV+ on Friday in honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The musical is inspired by the bond that developed between airline passengers grounded in Newfoundland on 9/11 and the locals who welcomed them with open arms.
