The thing about the “NYPD 12” is that they love being police officers. All representatives from the black and Latino communities which they now protect and serve, the group sees law enforcement as a noble and empowering profession.
So why did they file a class action lawsuit against their own department?
The fascinating documentary “Crime + Punishment,” which premiered recently on Hulu, looks at police corruption and racial disparities in law enforcement from a fresh perspective — the inside.
While the New York Police Department officially outlawed quotas — a minimum number of arrests that every officer is expected to make — in 2010, a lot of pressure from above to make arrests remains. That affects the beat cops, but also the sergeants above them, because the city, to some degree, depends on the money generated from arrests.
That pressure impels officers to go “hunting” for people to arrest, the NYPD 12 argue. And the best place to go “hunting,” unfortunately, is in the marginalized communities of the city. Take the case of Pedro Hernandez, who was arrested eight times in 2015 alone, with charges dropped in every case because of insufficient evidence.
But the arrests still generated money. As one of the NYPD 12 puts in the film, “the department uses black bodies to generate revenue.”
Director Steven Maing spent four years filming the officers, and they let his camera into their private lives to a surprising degree. Their crusade is out in plain sight, the subject of newspaper editorials and local TV reports, and the officers face ostracism and retribution for daring to speak out. They get hassled by supervisors, placed on unappetizing shifts or assignments and see their evaluation reports turn negative.
One of the threads in the documentary follows Hernandez’s arrest in a shooting that he was clearly innocent of. He was sent to Rikers Island prison, and prosecutors pushed him to plead guilty and take a deal. But he refused, and the film follows private investigator Manny Gomez (himself a former cop) in his efforts to exonerate Hernandez.
The Hernandez case is a highly publicized example of the corrosive ripple effect of invisible quotas in the police department. All the bogus arrests, all the pressure placed on beat cops and their immediate supervisors warps the relationships of law enforcement, both within the department and between the department and the community.
In that sense, then, “Crime and Punishment” is not an anti-police documentary at all, although it will likely be criticized as one by some (the NYPD, not surprisingly, didn’t cooperate with the documentary). It reflects the NYPD 12's call for the department to live up to its highest ideals, the ideals that attracted them to law enforcement in the first place.
The lawsuit is still in legal limbo, as the department contends that the officers don’t have legal standing to sue the department in the first place. But their mission, and “Crime + Punishment,” is a powerful effort to fix what’s wrong with modern policing.
Also on streaming: John Krasinski playing Tom Clancy’s action hero “Jack Ryan” in the new Amazon Video thriller series, premiering Friday, isn’t that much of a stretch. After all, Krasinski will forever be Jim from “The Office,” and Ryan was a CIA analyst who was happy sitting behind a desk at Langley. But, darn it, he kept getting pulled into the field, as in this eight-episode season in which Ryan unravels a conspiracy in the Middle East. Oh, for Ryan to make one self-aware double take to the camera.
Jason Bateman once said that whether he’s doing comedy or drama, his performance never changes. He’s just reacting to the craziness around him, whether it’s the comic mayhem of the Bluth family on “Arrested Development” or the dirty dealings of the mob in his Netflix series “Ozark.” The second season of "Ozark" drops Friday, with Bateman’s money-laundering character reeling from the events of the first season.
Acorn TV is also premiering the final season of the Australian series “A Place to Call Home” on Labor Day Weekend. Taking place in the wake of World War II, the series deals with class and race issues and has been heavily praised by critics.