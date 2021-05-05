Groovy vibe not enough to keep Fitchburg dog groomer in 'Pooch Perfect' competition

Granny glasses, tie-dye colors, flowers and a groovy vibe were not enough to help Fitchburg dog groomer Deb Compton advance to the semi-finals of the reality TV show “Pooch Perfect.”

Compton and her grooming partner, her son Jordan Jones, made it through six episodes of the eight-episode series on ABC, whose winner in two weeks is promised a $100,000 prize as “best in show.”

But the duo fell short in the episode that aired Tuesday night, featuring a competition where contestants were challenged to pick a favorite decade and creatively groom a dog that evoked the spirit of that time.

Compton and Jones selected the 1960s, grooming the white pup they were assigned with bright colors and ‘60s-style flowers.

“I would have liked to have seen a little more dimension,” said one of the judges to Compton about her grooming design, who in previous episodes of “Pooch Perfect” won lavish praise for her cutting and coat-carving techniques.

Earlier in the evening, teams were given a dog and asked to make it resemble a famous celebrity. Compton was assigned the singer and songwriter Sia, famous for her face-hiding hairstyle with low, wide bangs. The dog she groomed likewise wore a long fringe and garnered smiles and high marks from the judges.